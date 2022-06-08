South African Boxer from disturbing viral video has died due to internal bleeding

South African Boxer Simiso Buthelezi has died from internal bleeding.

Buthelezi died yesterday after suffering an internal bleed from a brain injury during a WBF All Africa title bout on Sunday June 5th at the Starline Boxing Promotions event in Greyville, Durban, South Africa.

Buthelezi, only 24 years old, had his final boxing bout caught on video, creating a lot of attention when it went viral due to its scary and unusual nature.

Tim Boxeo, who covers boxing matches around the world, posted the video and took to ‘Twitter‘ saying:

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Very scary in South Africa please 🙏🏼 for Simiso Buthelezi (4-1). At 2:43 of the 10th & final round, Siphesihle Mntungwa (7-1-2) falls through the ropes but then Buthelezi appears to lose his understanding of the present situation. Mntungwa takes the WBF African lightweight title pic.twitter.com/YhfCI623LB — Tim Boxeo (@TimBoxeo) June 5, 2022

“Very scary in South Africa please pray for Simiso Buthelezi (4-1). At 2:43 of the 10th & final round, Siphesihle Mntungwa (7-1-2) falls through the ropes but then Buthelezi appears to lose his understanding of the present situation. Mntungwa takes the WBF African lightweight title.”

Buthelezi knocked his opponent down and nearly through the ropes but then the very disoriented boxer seemingly turned his attention toward a corner post and began swinging wildly in the air. Not only was it a shockingly confusing moment for everyone involved but the match was then waived off by the referee.

Boxing South Africa (BSA) put out a joint statement with the boxer’s family today saying:

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“Towards the end of his bout, Mr. Buthelezi collapsed and was taken to hospital and it was discovered at the hospital that he suffered a brain injury which resulted in internal bleeding. Mr. Buthelezi was given the best care possible but he however succumbed to the injury last night as aforesaid.”

Buthelezi’s trainer Bheki Mngomezulu spoke to News 24 after the boxing match:

“There wasn’t anything untoward in the fight and in training. He was leading the fight on points before the unfortunate incident occurred. I really can’t explain what happened, to be honest. It was bewildering, but in his training and in the build-up to the fight, there was nothing untoward with regards to his condition. He was in good nick before the fight.”

Simiso Buthelezi was in a medically-induced coma prior to his death. BSA has indicated a medical review will be performed and the public will be informed of the results that caused the boxers untimely death.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below