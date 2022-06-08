Dana White shoots down Kamaru Usman vs. Nick Diaz: “I don’t want to see Nick get hurt”

UFC President Dana White isn’t going to let Kamaru Usman fight Nick Diaz.

Last month, the Stockton-native called out ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’. Despite coming off a loss to Robbie Lawler last September, Diaz thought he would beat Usman. The callout received a lot of attention in the MMA community.

While Nick Diaz has stated he’s going to fight this year, there are few who want to see him fight Kamaru Usman. While some, such as John McCarthy, believe that the former Strikeforce champion could have success, they are in the minority. Names such as Brendan Schaub and Chase Hooper later disagreed with the former referee on social media.

It’s safe to say that Dana White is among those who don’t want to see Nick Diaz fight Kamaru Usman. In an interview with Yahoo Sports, the UFC President expressed his thoughts on the matchup. While he noted how tough Diaz is, he also doesn’t want to see him fight Usman.

“[We’re not entertaining any Nick Diaz return fight] that I’m aware of, no… Especially for as long as he was off [he looked good]. And you know, he’s, listen, there’s no denying the Diaz brothers are tough kids, man. But talk to me about Nick Diaz versus Usman, Usman is the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world.”

Dana White continued, “I need to look out for Nick and make sure that Nick doesn’t get hurt. I don’t know. I put on fights with the best fighters in the world. And, you know, I mean, how old is Nick now? You’re asking me silly questions. I don’t want to see Nick Diaz get hurt.”

What do you think about Dana White’s comments? Do you want to see Nick Diaz fight Kamaru Usman? Sound off in the comments below!