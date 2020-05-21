Report | UFC to start holding Fight Island events starting in July

According to a recent report from ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, the UFC could be looking to hold events on Fight Island as early as July.

For weeks now fans have been hearing about the proposed private island that UFC President Dana White has purchased, with the intention being for the promotion to host a series of fights there.

The idea first came into existence when it became clear that standard UFC events, especially fights involving international fighters, would not be possible as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, starting to hear more chatter about Fight Island events in the summer (July). No specific location yet but for the first time it feels more real with specific dates and fights being discussed. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 20, 2020

“Starting to hear more chatter about Fight Island events in the summer (July),” Helwani wrote on Twitter. “No specific location yet but for the first time it feels more real with specific dates and fights being discussed.”

Helwani made a note of the above news last night, with UFC fans clamoring for more details on what could prove to be one of the most unique things the Ultimate Fighting Championship has ever done.

On the flip side, though, many are wondering whether or not Fight Island will even be needed by the time July rolls around. While it’s a virtual guarantee that we’ll still be living with the virus by that point, international travel restrictions could be lifted to ensure that UFC fighters can once again travel over to the United States.

These are all ifs and buts, though, and with a man like Dana White, it’s often pretty difficult to know what’s going on inside his head. He clearly wants to put on fights at all costs, but this would be the definition of taking things to the extreme.

Many fighters on the UFC roster have voiced their overwhelming support for the idea with a parade of top stars claiming that they want to be on the very first Fight Island card.

Say what you want about White, but his fighters are loyal.