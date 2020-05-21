Ben Askren shares theory on why Arianny Celeste hasn’t been working recent UFC events

Former Bellator and ONE champion Ben Askren recently shared his theory on why fight fans have not seen Arianny Celeste working recent UFC events.

The longtime Octagon girl, Celeste, was absent from all three of the promotions recent events in Jacksonville, Florida.

Working those events was Arianny’s good friend and normal tag partner in Brittney Palmer.

During Wednesday evenings ‘UFC Fight Night: Teixeira vs Smith’ event, a fan asked Ben Askren why Arianny Celeste was not working the fight card.

Askren replied with the following controversial statement.

Corona dangerous if you are old https://t.co/K2AFoBROVa — Funky Ben (@Benaskren) May 14, 2020

“Corona dangerous if you are old.” – Ben Askren wrote on Twitter.

Arianny Celeste is actually only 34, so the likelihood that she has not been working recent UFC events due to her age and the Coronavirus is slim.

The Las Vegas native has a plethora of side jobs in addition to her gig as UFC ring girl. Celeste has been involved in modelling, acting and music in recent years.

As for Ben Askren (19-2 MMA), ‘Funky’ retired from the sport of mixed martial arts following his submission loss to Demian Maia at UFC Singapore in October of 2019.

After going undefeated during under the Bellator and ONE banners, Askren compiled a disappointing 1-2 record while fighting with the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Askren’s lone Octagon victory came in controversial fashion when he defeated Robbie Lawler via technical submission in his promotional debut.

Arianny Celeste has yet to provide any form of rebuttal to Ben Askren’s jab, and there is a good chance she will not acknowledge ‘Funky’ at all.

The UFC is set to return on May 30 for UFC Fight Night 176. That event is slated to be headlined by a key welterweight bout featuring former division kingpin Tyron Woodley taking on surging contender Gilbert Burns.

As of this time there has been no confirmation if Arianny Celeste will be working the May 30 event.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on May 20, 2020