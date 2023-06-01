Dustin Poirier confident he’ll finish Justin Gaethje at UFC 291 to win BMF belt: “I’m going to be brilliant”

Dustin Poirier believes he will finish Justin Gaethje again at UFC 291.

Poirier and Gaethje fought back in 2018 in arguably the best fight of the year with ‘The Diamond’ winning by fourth-round TKO. Ever since they fought, many fans have clamored for a rematch and the two will now meet again in the main event of UFC 291 on July 29 in Salt Lake City, Utah for the BMF belt.

Although the fight was over five years ago, Poirier is expecting the same result as he believes he will get another stoppage win over Gaethje to win the vacant BMF title.

“I can finish him again, 100 percent, I can finish anybody in the world at 155 pounds,” Poirier said to Daniel Cormier on DC & RC. “I just have to be on, in the right mental space, ready to perform. It’s 25 minutes to get it done and July 29, bro, I’m going to be brilliant in there, man, I’m telling you.”

Even though Poirier is confident he will finish Justin Gaethje, he knows it won’t be an easy fight. He is well aware of how dangerous Gaethje is, especially after having him fought him for over 15 minutes previously. Yet, he just believes he can be the best in the world on any given night and is confident he will prove that on July 29.

Dustin Poirier (29-7 and one No Contest) is coming off a submission win over Michael Chandler last November to get back into the win column. Prior to that, he suffered a submission loss to Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title which snapped his three-fight win streak as he had beaten Conor McGregor, twice, and Dan Hooker. In his career, the former UFC interim lightweight champ holds notable wins over Max Holloway, Eddie Alvarez, Gaethje, and Anthony Pettis among others.