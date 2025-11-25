Ryan Garcia expresses concern for Jake Paul ahead of Anthony Joshua fight

Boxing star Ryan Garcia has given his thoughts on Jake Paul’s upcoming superfight against heavyweight Anthony Joshua.

In just a few short weeks, Jake Paul will take on his biggest boxing challenge to date by far. He will go head to head with Anthony Joshua in a professional heavyweight bout, and it’s safe to say that the fight has caused some controversy. The big reason, of course, is that there’s a notable size and experience gap between both men.

Of course, many will tune in regardless, probably with the hope that they will finally see Paul get knocked out. Either way, ‘The Problem Child’ certainly doesn’t appear to be too afraid of the challenge that lies ahead of him, even after what Joshua was able to do to Francis Ngannou in a similar kind of contest.

The latest fighter to chime in on the issue is Ryan Garcia, who had the following to say about Paul vs Joshua.

Garcia voices concern for Paul

“My honest opinion, I think that this has been a misstep from Jake,” Garcia said on X spaces. “I think he wanted to make his partners at Netflix a little too happy, and he’s going to walk into it. But like, he loses to A.J., where does he go from here? Who does he fight? Is he going to go back down to 185?”

“It can be life changing in many ways, physically and mentally,” Garcia said. “Did you see what (Joshua) did to (Francis) Ngannou? But then again, if he gets knocked out, he gets knocked out. Nobody expects anything. Who is he going to fight? I’m not going to want to fight him after he gets knocked out. You know what I mean? You think the money is still there?”

“How are you going to react when that big shot hits you? You think you’re going to snap back into it and know what to do? No, not going to happen,” Garcia said. “I give him out of a million times if they fought, honest to God, I think he can maybe win one out of the million times they fight.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie