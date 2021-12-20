Jake Paul sends a warning to Canelo Alvarez after sleeping Tyron Woodley

YouTuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul has issued a warning to Canelo Alvarez following his knockout win over Tyron Woodley.

Last Saturday night in Tampa, Jake Paul produced the best knockout of his career thus far as he put Tyron Woodley’s lights out in their short notice rematch. It came just under four months after Paul was able to defeat the former UFC welterweight champion via decision in his hometown of Cleveland.

There’s been a great deal of speculation regarding what’s next for Paul in his boxing journey and as per “The Problem Child” himself, he believes there’s a chance he could collide with Canelo Alvarez at some point in the future.

I hope you’re training @Canelo ☺️ — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 19, 2021

This was likely nothing more than a tongue in cheek comment but given how fast his rise to prominence has been, nobody can 100% rule out this possibility for Jake Paul. Canelo obviously has bigger fish to fry at the moment as he prepares to take on Ilunga Makabu at cruiserweight, but it’s hard to say what the future will hold.

Canelo is levels above Paul with respect to their boxing ability and nobody is even trying to deny that, but it all comes down to the financial impact of this bout and what it could generate. Jake Paul has a parade of fighters lining up to try and take him down after Woodley failed to do so, whereas Canelo is also being challenged by everyone who is even remotely near his level.

It’s unlikely, but saying this definitively won’t happen at some point is a mistake.

Do you think we will ever see Jake Paul go head to head with Canelo Alvarez in a boxing match? Who will be Paul's next opponent?