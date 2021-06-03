Oscar De La Hoya accuses Canelo of ducking Jermell Charlo, Alvarez issues scathing response

Boxing promoter Oscar De La Hoya accused Canelo Alvarez of ducking Jermell Charlo, and Alvarez issued a scathing response to the accusation.

In reply to a post on Instagram of Alvarez teaching a young fighter boxing technique, De La Hoya and Alvarez got into a back-and-forth argument on social media after the Golden Boy executive accused Alvarez of ducking Jermell Charlo. Not only that, but De La Hoya also criticized his former client for his boxing skills, suggesting that Alvarez leads his head up when he throws hooks and that he walks around the ring flat-footed. Alvarez was absolutely livid with the comments that De La Hoya made and he quickly fired back at him.

Man like @Canelo coming in STRONG with kitchen utensils 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Gmh2Sdn8XD — Fight Disciples (@FightDisciples) June 2, 2021

Oscar De La Hoya: Please, this guy does everything wrong, head up when he throws hooks, on his heels, flat footed. What else? Oh he avoids @twincharlo

Canelo Alvarez: do me a favor and go f*ck yourself

It wasn’t even that long ago that De La Hoya was the one representing Alvarez when he was a member of Golden Boy, but it’s clear that there is no love lost these days between the two boxing legends. Alvarez is coming off of an incredible stoppage win over Billy Joe Saunders in his last fight that once again showed he’s at the top of his game. As for De La Hoya, he has most recently been connected to a boxing match against former UFC champion Georges St-Pierre, but UFC president Dana White allegedly blocked the fight from happening. Still, De La Hoya is expected to soon make his return to the ring for Triller Fight Club. Just don’t expect it to be against Alvarez, even though many boxing fans would surely love to see Alvarez get some payback on De La Hoya for these comments.

