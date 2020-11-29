NBA players react to Jake Paul knocking out Nate Robinson

A number of NBA players reacted on social media after seeing former dunk champion Nate Robinson getting knocked out by Jake Paul in boxing.

Paul and Robinson met in the co-main event of Saturday’s boxing card on Triller, one that featured a hyped-up main event between legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. The Paul and Robinson fight didn’t last long. After getting knocked down twice in the first round, somehow the referee let Robinson go to the second round. In the second round, he was the victim of an absolutely brutal knockout by Paul, who faceplanted Robinson with a massive overhand right to improve to 2-0 in his boxing career.

Following the Paul vs. Robinson fight, a number of professional NBA players took to social media to give their thoughts on the fight. Check out their reactions below.

Former NBA Six Man of the Year Jamal Crawford

Easy to laugh when most wouldn't dare get in the ring..He is the best athlete the city has had.. And it's not close. Still a 👑 https://t.co/2Gsi3gHoHw — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) November 29, 2020

Denver Nuggets NBA All-Star Forward Paul Millsap

Man respect to Nate for putting himself out there and trying✊🏾 — Paul Millsap (@Paulmillsap4) November 29, 2020

Toronto Raptors NBA All-Star Point Guard Kyle Lowry

Damn!! — Kyle Lowry (@Klow7) November 29, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers NBA Champion Markieff Morris

Boxing ain’t that sport to play with!! — Keef Morris (@Keefmorris) November 29, 2020

Portland Trailblazers Star CJ McCollum

He said Nate from the hood he’ll be alright 🤣 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) November 29, 2020

The loss was a devastating one for Robinson, who talked a big game in the lead-up to this fight against Paul. Unfortunately for Robinson, the fight did not go his way. Overall, Paul landed three knockdowns in the fight, the last of which was by far the most devastating when Robinson woke up on the floor after getting knocked out. This is probably the last we’ve seen on Robinson in combat sports, but you never know.

What do you think is next for Nate Robinson after losing to Jake Paul?