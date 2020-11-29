Check out the scorecards for Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

Check out the scorecards from Saturday night’s boxing match between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr., which resulted in a split draw verdict.

Tyson and Jones Jr. met in a battle of two of the legends of boxing on Saturday night on a big pay-per-view put on by Triller. The bout was an exhibition match considering both men are in their 50s, but it proved to be an entertaining battle for what it was. Although there was no knockout in the fight, it did go the full eight-round distance and both men proved to be worthy adversaries. Although the bout was not a sanctioned professional bout, there were three judged scoring remotely for the WBC.

When the bout was over, the broadcast announced that the three judges had come back with a verdict for the bout. Although most fans and media thought that Tyson had done enough to earn the victory, the judges didn’t see it that way. In a decision that would have been far more controversial had the fight been a professional bout that affected their records, the three judges somehow scored the fight a split draw.

Check out how the three judges scored the fight below (via Dan Rafael).

Absurdly the unofficial WBC scorecards had #TysonJones a draw when Tyson clearly dominated. Chad Dawson 76-76, Christy Martin 79-73 Tyson, Vinny Paz pure insanity card of 80-76 Jones. #boxing — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) November 29, 2020

It’s worth noting that Chad Dawson, Christy Martin, and Vinny Paz are all former professional boxers, so the fact the fight was scored as a draw instead of as a win for Tyson is disappointing. You can argue that Jones Jr. maybe took a round or two, but overall it was Tyson leading the dance and landing the harder, more effective shots throughout. It would be nice to hear an explanation why Dawson scored the fight as a draw and how Vinny Paz somehow gave Jones 10 points in every round of the fight.

How did you score Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.?