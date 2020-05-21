Eric Albarracin hopes Korean Zombie returns “ASAP” from injury to battle Alexander Volkanovski for the belt

Eric Albarracin says ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung is almost ready to return.

Since Zombie defeated Frankie Edgar by TKO at UFC Busan last December he has been dealing with an eye injury. He ended up needing to get surgery and said he was targeting a summer return.

According to his coach in Albarracin, Jung is on track to return this summer and hopes he will do so with a title shot against Alexander Volkanovski, especially after Henry Cejudo retired.

“I love Korean Zombie, it’s an honor to work with him. He’s someone that learns extremely fast. I would like to see him back ASAP, he’s ready,” Albarracin said to BJPENN.com. “I’d love to see him get the title shot against Volkanovski, that is what we are pushing for. Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie, Triple C is retired so Volkanovski is out of those plans, but it’s time for the Zombie Apocalypse. That is the fight to make in July or August.”

Currently, neither Volkanovski or Jung have fights booked, so perhaps that is the next scrap for both men. But, the UFC has been open on wanting to make Alex Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 2.

If Holloway gets the fight, Albarracin says Brian Ortega is another logical opponent for The Korean Zombie. The two do not like each other after “T-City” slapped Jay Park, a friend of Chan Sung Jung’s. Not only does ‘TKZ’ want that fight, but apparently, Park may very well be in Zombie’s corner if it happens.

“Most definitely. Brian Ortega slapped Jay Park a Korean superstar and one of Zombie’s best friends. I’ve never seen him that mad before in my life,” he said. “Zombie wants a piece of Ortega and get that revenge that he wants so bad. Don’t be surprised if Jay Park is in the corner as well for that fight.”

Regardless, Korean Zombie has options for his next fight where the hope is it will be for the belt sometime in the summer.

Who do you think would win Korean Zombie or Alexander Volkanovski?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/21/2020.