Mike Tyson explains why he’s likely done with boxing: “The fun went out of it”

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has explained why he’s probably done with professional boxing at the age of 55.

Back in his prime there were few fighters more feared than Mike Tyson. He was one of the most intimidating power punchers in the game and while he’s had some real ups and downs along the way, the mark he’s left on the sport throughout the course of his career simply cannot be denied.

Alas, in the wake of his November 2020 exhibition bout with Roy Jones Jr, “Iron Mike” has admitted recently that he thinks he’s probably ready to hang up the gloves for good.

Mike Tyson doubts he ever fights again. pic.twitter.com/TdSZy8yOXT — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) January 30, 2022

“Guys want to fight me for $100 million. I don’t think I’ll ever do stuff like that anymore. I wanted to do it the first time [against Jones Jr] just for fun, to have fun. Some people took it to another level and made it financial and the fun went out of it.”

Many have since wondered what another extended run for Tyson could’ve looked like earlier on in his career, especially given how good he looked – given his age – against Jones.

He has plenty of other ventures outside the fight game to focus on if he so desires and with all of the damage he’s taken over the years, stepping away from the limelight may well be the best route forward.

From podcast work to coaching to even dipping his toe back into the acting realm, Tyson is the kind of enigma who will continue to keep us all guessing.

What do you think is going to be next for “Iron” Mike Tyson? Will he ever fight again, or is he going to officially retire? Let us know your thoughts on his iconic run as a heavyweight, his greatest moments and more down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!