Logan Paul reveals lofty goal of simultaneously holding 3 major titles in three different sports

By Susan Cox - June 7, 2023

WWE star Logan Paul is revealing a lofty goal of simultaneously holding 3 major titles in three different sports.

Logan Paul

The founder of the highly successful PRIME sports drink, Logan Paul, announced earlier this week that Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski have become the ‘first official PRIME athletes.’

Taking to ‘Twitter’ Paul stated:

“The first official PRIME athletes. Welcome to the family Stylebender and Alex Volkanovski.”

Paul, speaking in a new episode of ‘Impaulsive’ sat down with Israel Adesanya and shared his dream of holding three major titles at the same time:

“I might just have to do a UFC fight.”

To which Adesanya replied:

“Just one — you’ll do one. I know you’ll do one. Even Jake will do one. It’s about finding the right opponent that’ll sell.”

Logan Paul continued:

“I had this idea one day. I said to myself, I don’t think there’s ever been a simultaneous WWE, UFC and boxing champion at the same time.”

Elaborating, the 28-year-old said:

“Here’s what happened: in my head, I’m an optimist, I’m an idealist, I have visions in the shower, too. I said to myself … I could probably do WWE, I feel confident I can get a WWE Championship. I’m confident I could do it. Boxing, one of the lower-tier? There’s a 100 different (belts), what is a real boxing championship nowadays?”

“I ran I into a problem with the UFC championship, because you! Because you’ve got the belt. I won’t do it!”

Israel Adesanya, the UFC middleweight champion, responded (h/t MMAMania):

“I like you, I respect what you’re doing. Because against all odds, against the naysayers saying you can’t because they don’t even know your background, you still say ‘f**k it, imma do it anyway. And you did it. Even (the Floyd Mayweather) fight, I was not excited for that fight. I was like ‘What the f**k is that? What the f**k.’ You should not be in the ring with him.”

“But, guess what? You were. And I found myself the day before getting excited.”

Kudo’s to Paul for aiming high. The likelihood of him ever becoming a UFC champion may be farfetched, but if there’s anyone who could try and make it happen, it would be Logan Paul.

What do you think of Paul’s goal of attaining 3 major titles in 3 different sports?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Logan Paul UFC

Related

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, UFC 287

Israel Adesanya shares the advice he gave Alex Pereira regarding his upcoming fight with Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291

Susan Cox - June 7, 2023
Kai Kara-France
Jon Anik

Jon Anik believes it was “pretty clear” that Kai Kara-France did enough to defeat Amir Albazi at UFC Vegas 74

Harry Kettle - June 7, 2023

UFC commentator Jon Anik believes Kai Kara-France did enough to defeat Amir Albazi during their main event collision last weekend.

Amanda Nunes
Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith explains why he looks forward to seeing UFC champion Amanda Nunes retire: “Sometimes I almost feel bad for her”

Harry Kettle - June 7, 2023

Anthony Smith has explained why he looks forward to seeing Amanda Nunes ride off into the sunset and retire.

Dana White, The UFC
UFC

Dana White sounds off on the scumbag and unprofessional members of the MMA Media: “F**k every one of them”

Harry Kettle - June 7, 2023

UFC president Dana White has decided to again go after MMA media members in a recent rant.

Dan Ige
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Dan Ige expects to have a "short, quick, easy night" against Nate Landwehr at UFC 289

Cole Shelton - June 6, 2023

Dan Ige is fine with fighting another unranked opponent.

Beneil Dariush

Beneil Dariush says he has "no problem taking it to the ground" with Charles Oliveira at UFC 289: "Kill or be killed"

Cole Shelton - June 6, 2023
Israel Adesanya
UFC

Israel Adesanya believes UFC badly needs to raise post-fight bonuses: "Inflation is going up!"

Josh Evanoff - June 6, 2023

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya knows the UFC can do better in terms of fighter pay.

Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett eyeing year-end return to erase "sh*t performance" against Jared Gordon

Josh Evanoff - June 6, 2023

UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett is eyeing his return to the octagon.

Israel Adesanya

Logan Paul admits he was destroyed by Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski in training: "Tapped me out six times in five minutes"

Josh Evanoff - June 6, 2023

Logan Paul was predictably uncompetitive with UFC champions earlier this week.

Charles Oliveira
UFC

Charles Oliveira claims Conor McGregor is "avoiding" him, says he is "hungry" to get his belt back

Cole Shelton - June 6, 2023

Charles Oliveira believes Conor McGregor is afraid to fight him.