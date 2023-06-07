Israel Adesanya shares the advice he gave Alex Pereira regarding his upcoming fight with Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291

Israel Adesanya is sharing the advice he gave Alex Pereira regarding his upcoming fight with Jan Blanchowicz at UFC 291.

Alex Pereira (7-2 MMA) most recently lost his UFC middleweight title via way of KO at 4:21 of round 2 to Israel Adesanya (24-2 MMA) at UFC 287 this past April.

‘Poatan’, following the loss, made the decision to move to the light heavyweight division and will be debuting his new weight class against Jan Blachowicz (29-9 MMA) at UFC 291 on Saturday, July 29th at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

It was during a recent encounter at the airport that Adesanya and Pereira spoke briefly, some of the conversation captured on video.

Adesanya, speaking on the ‘Impaulsive’ podcast with Logan Paul, shared some advice he gave Pereira during their encounter:

“We talked, went through security, took our shoes off. And then we’re waiting for our bags to come through the belt, and then we talked about — I was like, ‘Jan next, yeah?’ He’s fighting the guy, first MMA loss for me, when I went up to 205 (pounds). He kinda has the same idea.”

It’s true that Adesanya has a history with Jan Blanchowicz, they met in March of 2021 at UFC 259 where it was Blanchowicz who handed Adesanya the first loss of his professional career.

Continuing ‘The Last Stylebender’ reflected on the Blanchowicz fight and his style saying (h/t MMANews):

“Through our limited conversation skills, because of his English and my Portuguese, we kinda had the same idea of what’s gonna happen. But I had to let him know, I thought the same thing when I fought Jan. I thought Jan was gonna attack me a little bit more but he was patient. So I kinda let him (Pereira) know, you be patient too. I didn’t wanna say too much, but yeah.”

Are you looking forward to Blachowicz vs Pereira this July? Do you agree with the advice from Adesanya that ‘Poutan’ will need to ‘be patient’ during the match?

