KSI vs. Dillon Danis announced for Misfits Boxing card this spring in Manchester

By Fernando Quiles - February 4, 2025

A boxing match between KSI and Dillon Danis has been made official.

KSI vs. Dillon Danis Misfits Boxing poster

The ‘X’ account of Misfits Boxing announced the matchup and released a promo video, as well as the official poster for the event. Also included in the announcement was a date, location, and venue. The fight is scheduled for March 29th and it’ll be held inside the AO Arena in Manchester, England.

It’ll be Danis’ first bout inside a boxing ring since his infamous fight with Logan Paul back in 2023.

KSI Responds to Dillon Danis Fight Announcement

KSI was quick to hop on his ‘X’ account to deliver a scathing message to Dillon Danis after their boxing match was revealed to the public. The social media star vowed to put Danis in his place on fight night.

“When i found out i had the opportunity to fight him, i had to take it up. I finally get my payback for what he did to me at Misfits 3. That double guard BS won’t work with me p*ssy. See you soon.”

This will be Danis’ second boxing match. There was the aforementioned debacle against Logan Paul. Danis was disqualified in the sixth round and an all-out brawl broke out in the ring. Many wondered if Danis would be allowed back into the ring after causing the fracas, but he will get the spotlight in a big influencer boxing fight.

Danis says Opponent Isn’t a Real Fighter

In the official promo video hyping up the fight, Danis made it clear that he doesn’t think much of KSI’s credentials as a boxer.

“My heart is just different,” Danis said. “I don’t think he’s a real fighter. I think that I’m gonna break him, and I think he doesn’t have the mind of a fighter.”

KSI has had five professional boxing matches and two amateur bouts. He defeated the likes of Logan Paul and Swarmz, but he dropped his most recent bout against Tommy Fury via unanimous decision. The bout result was initially ruled a majority decision due to a score total error.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

