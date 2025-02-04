KSI vs. Dillon Danis announced for Misfits Boxing card this spring in Manchester

KSI Responds to Dillon Danis Fight Announcement

KSI was quick to hop on his ‘X’ account to deliver a scathing message to Dillon Danis after their boxing match was revealed to the public. The social media star vowed to put Danis in his place on fight night.

When i found out i had the opportunity to fight him, i had to take it up. I finally get my payback for what he did to me at Misfits 3. That double guard BS won't work with me pussy. See you soon. pic.twitter.com/AKN16bOhDm — ksi (@KSI) February 4, 2025

“When i found out i had the opportunity to fight him, i had to take it up. I finally get my payback for what he did to me at Misfits 3. That double guard BS won’t work with me p*ssy. See you soon.”

This will be Danis’ second boxing match. There was the aforementioned debacle against Logan Paul. Danis was disqualified in the sixth round and an all-out brawl broke out in the ring. Many wondered if Danis would be allowed back into the ring after causing the fracas, but he will get the spotlight in a big influencer boxing fight.