Conor McGregor weighs in on the controversial Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou result

Conor McGregor has shared his thoughts on Tyson Fury’s controversial split decision win over Francis Ngannou.

Fury (34-0-1) and Ngannou (17-3 MMA) squared off in a sanctioned professional boxing match this afternoon on DAZN pay-per-view. The bout was scheduled for 10 three-minute rounds and Fury’s WBC heavyweight title was not up for grabs.

The bout was touted as the ‘Battle of the Baddest’ and many of MMA’s biggest stars, including Conor McGregor, were in attendance for the spectacle.

Tyson Fury was returning to action for the first time since December of 2022, where he scored a tenth-round TKO victory over Derek Chisora.

Meanwhile, Francis Ngannou was making his professional boxing debut when he squared off with the reigning WBC heavyweight champion this evening. The 37-year-old was returning to combat sports for the first time since edging out a unanimous decision win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 in January of 2022.

While many anticipated the contest to be nothing more than a tune up fight for Tyson Fury, that did not prove to be the case. Instead, Fury and Ngannou went toe-to-toe for ten straight rounds in highly competitive back and forth affair. The former UFC heavyweight champion was actually able to drop ‘The Gypsy King’ with a left hand in round three, and many fans and pundits actually scored the contest in favor of ‘The Predator’.

Unfortunately for Francis Ngannou, two of the ringside judges’ were not as impressed, and Tyson Fury ultimately walked away with a split decision victory (96-93, 95-94, 94-95).

Shortly following the conclusion of tonight’s hotly debated result, Conor McGregor spoke with TNT Sports where he shared the following assessment of the fight.

“Lovely shot, it caught him in the back of the head,” McGregor said of Ngannou’s third round knockdown. “More off balance as well, but fair play to Tyson. He is a tough man as well. Stong chin. And Jesus, Ngannou’s a poweful boy as well. Tyson couldn’t hold him. Tyson could not hold him. He kept; he was just missing with that back hand. Great fight. Great to watch. Heavyweight boxing is exciting!”

Conor McGregor continued:

“Especially from the ringside. That’s the two guys I’ve seen now ringside. I saw Anthony Joshua in his performance against the Finnish guy, and now I saw Fury. Oh, that’s some great fights in the boxing heavyweight division. It’s on fire at the minute.”

