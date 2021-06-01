Tyron Woodley reacts to Jake Paul boxing match booking: “Easiest fight of my career”

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley reacted to the Jake Paul boxing match booking, calling it the “Easiest fight of my career.”

Woodley vs. Paul takes place on August 28 on Showtime PPV as the fight was officially announced on Tuesday. Following the announcement of the matchup, Woodley spoke to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani and provided a comment about the fight. According to “The Chosen One,” he views this as the easiest fight and the biggest payday of his combat sports career.

"Easiest fight of my career & biggest purse of my career all in one night. Basically, they brought me in to take out the trash. Can't wait to shut this b*tch up. This is getting done for the culture, the whole MMA/boxing community, to rid this guy of combat sports.” – Woodley — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 1, 2021

It will be interesting to see how this fight plays out given that Paul just knocked out Woodley’s good friend and training partner Ben Askren in his last fight. Paul has looked great as a professional boxer so far with a 3-0 record in boxing, but this fight against Woodley does seem like a step up in competition. Despite Woodley losing his last four fights in the UFC and getting cut by the world’s leading MMA promotion, he is still a powerful puncher and even managed to rock Vicente Luque in his last outing.

Of course, Woodley is now 39 years old, and considering he is on a four-fight losing streak, it’s pretty clear that he’s not in his prime anymore. Compared to Paul, who is just 24 years old, that’s a big difference in age between the two combatants. However, Woodley has had far more high-level experience in combat sports, and this should be an intriguing fight.

Do you think Tyron Woodley is right and that Jake Paul is the easiest fight he’s ever had?