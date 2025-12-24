Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua outcome was disappointing, says UFC legend

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 24, 2025
Anthony Joshua lands punch on Jake Paul

Jake Paul suffered a knockout loss to Anthony Joshua and a broken jaw for good measure, but one UFC icon is left unsatisfied.

Netflix announced that 33 million global viewers tuned in for the boxing match between Paul and Joshua. “El Gallo” moved out of danger early and often, but it was only a matter of time before he began to slow down. Joshua then broke Paul down with punches before landing a massive right hand that ended the fight.

While Paul suffered the fate most expected him to, it didn’t occur quick enough for some. Chael Sonnen took to his YouTube channel to vent about Paul staying in the ring with Joshua until the sixth round (via MMAJunkie).

“It breaks my heart that Anthony Joshua can’t get him out in one round,” Sonnen said. “… It is very hard for people to digest that Anthony Joshua can’t cut him off, he can’t find him, he can’t do anything with that reach, he can’t go out there and rush him, he can’t throw this kid in a corner and beat him up. That is disappointing to me. That is baffling to me. As an MMA guy, I will share to you that that would be no problem at all – at all – if a guy is running from me, absolutely no problem. You can out the boundaries at the city line, state line. I will track him down, I will put him somewhere, and I will beat the dog out of him.”

Joshua has admitted that he isn’t satisfied with his performance and said he needed to shake off ring rust. Many have also defended Joshua, saying that it’s difficult for a boxer to do something impactful when the opponent isn’t engaging. Ultimately, Joshua is looking forward to a return to the ring possibly as soon as February or March.

Paul will be taking some time off to heal after successful jaw surgery. He has expressed interest in a future boxing match with former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Anthony Joshua Boxing News Chael Sonnen Jake Paul

Related

Anthony Joshua defeats Jake Paul

Logan Paul shares theory on how Jake Paul could've survived against Anthony Joshua

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 24, 2025
Anthony Joshua punches Jake Paul during their boxing match
Boxing News

UFC star believes Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua was scripted after watching brutal KO finish

Curtis Calhoun - December 23, 2025

A former UFC champion believes Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua shared a gentleman’s agreement before their heavyweight boxing match.

Jake Paul and Logan Paul embrace after Jake's fight against Anthony Joshua
Jake Paul

Jake Paul calls out 'lowkey soft' potential next opponent just days after Anthony Joshua KO loss

Curtis Calhoun - December 23, 2025

Jake Paul has a big name in mind for his next professional boxing match just days after his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua.

Eddie Hearn
Dana White

Eddie Hearn scoffs at Dana White and Zuffa trying to dominate boxing

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 23, 2025

Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn isn’t sold on Zuffa Boxing getting what it wants out of the “sweet science.”

Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul post-fight
Jake Paul

UFC legend dismisses 'insane' theory from Jake Paul's manager amid loss to Anthony Joshua

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 23, 2025

Jake Paul’s business partner Nakisa Bidarian caused quite a stir with his comments in the aftermath of “El Gallo’s” defeat to Anthony Joshua.

Anthony Joshua drops Jake Paul

Jake Paul exposed stupidity in loss to Anthony Joshua, says former UFC champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 23, 2025
Jake Paul poses for Most Valuable Promotions (1)
Boxing News

Sean O'Malley praises 'inspiring' Jake Paul after his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua

Harry Kettle - December 23, 2025

Sean O’Malley called Jake Paul “inspiring” in the wake of his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua last week.

Andrew Tate speaks with media
Boxing News

Andrew Tate explains what went wrong vs. Chase DeMoor in first comments since Misfits Dubai

Curtis Calhoun - December 22, 2025

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate opened up on what went wrong inside the boxing ring against Chase DeMoor last weekend.

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua staredown
Jake Paul

Promoter explains why he's glad Jake Paul lost to Anthony Joshua: 'I know that may sound harsh'

Cole Shelton - December 22, 2025

Nakisa Bidarian, the CEO of Most Valuable Promotions, admits he’s glad Jake Paul lost to Anthony Joshua.

Yoel Romero and Anderson Silva
Boxing News

Yoel Romero eyes boxing match with UFC icon Anderson Silva: 'I need to fight you'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 22, 2025

Yoel Romero is urging Anderson Silva to share the boxing ring with him.