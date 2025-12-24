Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua outcome was disappointing, says UFC legend

Jake Paul suffered a knockout loss to Anthony Joshua and a broken jaw for good measure, but one UFC icon is left unsatisfied.

Netflix announced that 33 million global viewers tuned in for the boxing match between Paul and Joshua. “El Gallo” moved out of danger early and often, but it was only a matter of time before he began to slow down. Joshua then broke Paul down with punches before landing a massive right hand that ended the fight.

While Paul suffered the fate most expected him to, it didn’t occur quick enough for some. Chael Sonnen took to his YouTube channel to vent about Paul staying in the ring with Joshua until the sixth round (via MMAJunkie).

“It breaks my heart that Anthony Joshua can’t get him out in one round,” Sonnen said. “… It is very hard for people to digest that Anthony Joshua can’t cut him off, he can’t find him, he can’t do anything with that reach, he can’t go out there and rush him, he can’t throw this kid in a corner and beat him up. That is disappointing to me. That is baffling to me. As an MMA guy, I will share to you that that would be no problem at all – at all – if a guy is running from me, absolutely no problem. You can out the boundaries at the city line, state line. I will track him down, I will put him somewhere, and I will beat the dog out of him.”

Joshua has admitted that he isn’t satisfied with his performance and said he needed to shake off ring rust. Many have also defended Joshua, saying that it’s difficult for a boxer to do something impactful when the opponent isn’t engaging. Ultimately, Joshua is looking forward to a return to the ring possibly as soon as February or March.

Paul will be taking some time off to heal after successful jaw surgery. He has expressed interest in a future boxing match with former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou.