Jake Paul confirms successful surgery to repair broken jaw

By Harry Kettle - December 22, 2025
Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul

Jake Paul has confirmed that he has had successful surgery on his jaw following his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua.

Last Friday night, Jake Paul was unable to overcome the imposing power of Anthony Joshua in their blockbuster showdown in Miami. While ‘The Problem Child’ did manage to last until the sixth round, longer than most would have anticipated, he did so by essentially running away from AJ – in addition to throwing in some takedown attempts.

In the end, though, Joshua caught Paul with a vicious right hand to secure the knockout victory. As well as that, Jake also suffered a broken jaw, which he initially revealed in the post-fight interview with Ariel Helwani before going on to post pictures of scans that he had received in hospital.

In a recent tweet, Paul said that surgery was successful, as he begins to look ahead to what could be next for him in his boxing career.

 

Paul confirms successful jaw surgery

“Just got out of surgery. Everything went smooth. Thanks for all the love. Lots of pain and stiffness. Gotta eat liquids for 7 days S/o to the amazing team at Miami University hospital. Everyone was so gracious and caring. @ArmaniiJayy took amazing care of me with @iam_loriv”

Who would you like to see Jake Paul fight next in professional boxing, if anyone? What should be the next task for Anthony Joshua? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

