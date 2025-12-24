Liu Mengyang calls out Superbon after stunning 52-second knockout: “I want the belt”

Liu Mengyang came to prove he belonged in title conversations. He left with something better than proof.

The 22-year-old Chinese striker knocked out ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai in 52 seconds at ONE Friday Fights 137 on December 19 inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. The devastating calf kick didn’t just end Tawanchai’s night. It announced Liu as a legitimate threat to everyone holding gold at featherweight.

Tawanchai opened with aggression and landed a powerful push kick that briefly sent Liu to the canvas. But the knockdown awakened something inside the Shunyuan Fight Club product. He rose immediately and fired a sharp right hand that drove the Thai champion backward.

Then Liu went to work on the leg. The Chinese striker stayed patient while Tawanchai managed distance with push kicks. The fourth calf kick proved catastrophic. Tawanchai’s leg buckled beneath him and he crumpled to the canvas unable to beat the count.

Liu Mengyang targets Superbon after massive upset victory

The finish wasn’t luck. Liu Mengyang and his coach spent weeks drilling three specific techniques designed to end the fight early. They obsessively practiced calf kicks, body kicks, and power punches until the movements became instinct.

“I prepared three techniques before the fight,” he said. “I thought I would definitely get a KO because I did a lot of psychological training and a lot of real training.”

The victory improved his record to 35-7 and positioned him for championship opportunities. Liu has compiled massive wins over the past year. He defeated former ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Masaaki Noiri. He knocked out Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai World Champion Shadow Singha Mawynn. Now he’s destroyed Tawanchai, who beat current champion Superbon twice in Muay Thai.

The credentials speak for themselves. Liu wants his shot at gold and he’s not being subtle about it. Superbon currently holds the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title after unifying the belt against Noiri at ONE 172. The Thai legend has mentioned facing longtime rival Marat Grigorian next. But Liu believes he deserves consideration.

“I think that beating him is very important for my career because this fight will make me closer to the championship,” he said. “For my next match, I want the belt, Superbon. Your belt! It’s time to put it on my shoulder!”