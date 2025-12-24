Departed UFC star Rinat Fakhretdinov speaks out after contract wasn’t renewed

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 24, 2025
Rinat Fakhretdinov UFC Apex fight

Rinat Fakhretdinov’s UFC exit has left many MMA fans puzzled, and he has addressed his current situation.

Fakhretdinov was 6-0-1 under the UFC banner and he scored a 54-second TKO finish over Andreas Gustafsson in his last outing. While some thought Fakhretdinov put himself in prime position for a bigger name, his UFC deal ultimately wasn’t renewed.

In a new video posted on his Instagram account, Fakhretdinov discussed his UFC departure and revealed that his services are already being sought after by other promotions (via MMAJunkie).

“Yes, the information is reliable, but there is one catch: No one fired us,” Fakhretdinov said on Instagram (h/t ParamPam1990). “Our contract just expired and for certain reasons, it was not renewed. There are small nuances that I will not tell you here. … Nothing terrible happened and the offers are pouring and with a very different pay. As they say, I am basically not in this sport for money.”

Fakhretdinov has no concern about his fighting future after his UFC run came to an abrupt end.

“In no case are we worried. We fought with dignity there,” Fakhretdinov said. “Believe me, we have not said everything there, of course. We would have caused problems to some people there, but apparently this also got in someone’s way.”

Fakhretdinov has not lost a prize fight since his second pro MMA bout back in June 2013. Since then, he has gone 23-0-1. It has been an impressive run for the 34-year-old, although some are already speculating why he’s no longer on the UFC roster. During his time with UFC, Fakhretdinov scored two finishes and went the distance five times. One of his victories was a split decision, while the draw was majority.

At this time, Fakhretdinov hasn’t revealed which promotions have reached out to him. BJPenn.com will keep you posted on Fakhretdinov’s fighting future.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Rinat Fakhretdinov UFC

Related

Rico Verhoeven walks out for a fight at a GLORY Kickboxing event

UFC star accuses Rico Verhoeven of turning down fight offer for Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett undercard

Curtis Calhoun - December 23, 2025
Rinat Fakhretdinov
UFC

Rinat Fakhretdinov and UFC part ways, not re-signed after sub-1 minute KO

Dylan Bowker - December 23, 2025

Rinat Fakhretdinov has posted up an undefeated record in the Ultimate Fighting Championship but he will no longer be a UFC contracted athlete heading into 2026.

Anthony Joshua punches Jake Paul during their boxing match
Boxing News

UFC star believes Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua was scripted after watching brutal KO finish

Curtis Calhoun - December 23, 2025

A former UFC champion believes Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua shared a gentleman’s agreement before their heavyweight boxing match.

David Dvorak
UFC

David Dvorak expecting a 'chess match' against Zhalgas Zhumagulov for flyweight title at OKTAGON 81

Cole Shelton - December 23, 2025

David Dvorak is ready to bring a world title back to the Czech Republic.

Paddy Pimblett, UFC, MMA
Paddy Pimblett

Luke Rockhold questions Paddy Pimblett's push to UFC interim title shot

Harry Kettle - December 23, 2025

Former UFC champion Luke Rockhold has questioned Paddy Pimblett’s recent push to a UFC interim lightweight title shot.

Jake Paul poses for Most Valuable Promotions (1)

Sean O'Malley praises 'inspiring' Jake Paul after his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua

Harry Kettle - December 23, 2025
Aljamain Sterling posing
UFC

Aljamain Sterling calls out big featherweight contenders for fights in 2026

Harry Kettle - December 23, 2025

Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling wants some big fights in the featherweight division next year.

Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev's manager 'confused' by Ilia Topuria's conduct amidst indefinite UFC hiatus

Curtis Calhoun - December 22, 2025

Ilia Topuria’s recent interviews drew the attention of former UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev’s team amidst his absence.

Arman Tsarukyan, Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Arman Tsarukyan slams Ilia Topuria after absent UFC lightweight champ's X-rated rant

Curtis Calhoun - December 22, 2025

UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria and top contender Arman Tsarukyan continue to go at it from afar.

Robert Whittaker hits mitts at UFC practice
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker not opposed to boxing once UFC run is over

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 22, 2025

Robert Whittaker is mulling over a potential run in the boxing world once he wraps up his time with UFC.