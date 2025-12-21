Anthony Joshua makes surprising admission after breaking Jake Paul’s jaw

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 21, 2025
Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul

Anthony Joshua gave quite the honest assessment of his performance against Jake Paul.

Joshua and Paul shared the boxing ring inside the Kaseya Center in Miami this past Saturday. While it wasn’t the first-round massacre that many were expecting, Joshua still delivered a brutal knockout win in the sixth round. Paul suffered a broken jaw as a result.

Despite shaking off some rust and doing what was needed, Joshua told reporters during the post-fight presser that he isn’t satisfied (via MMAFighting).

“No, I needed to do better,” Joshua said. “It’s a win but it’s not a success. I think my coach expects more from me and I expect more from myself. But what can we do? We can’t reverse the clocks. We have to move forward. I have to put that in the past now.

“After today, you might see a bit of social media, trying to lap up all of the algorithm attention but for me, it’s in the past. I can’t live off of that win. I’ve got a lot of improving I need to do. I’m not happy.”

Joshua knew going into the fight that some were relying on him to protect the integrity of boxing. The former ruler of the heavyweight division admitted he felt the weight of those expectations.

“There was a lot riding on this fight,” Joshua said. “A lot of pressure. A lot of expectations. I had to perform. A lot of people doubt me. A lot of people don’t respect me. There’s a lot of pressure. I had boxing on my back today and that was what it was really.

“I took Jake as serious as I needed to but most importantly, I take myself as serious as I need to. I respect myself. I respect boxing. I know what it takes to get in the ring. You have to be prepared. One slip up could cost you in that ring. Credit to Jake.”

Joshua has a potential clash with Tyson Fury looming. While a matchup between the two has long been teased, it has yet to materialize. Many fans and pundits believe both sides ruined their chance to book the fight during their prime years, but it would be a bout that still has plenty of juice.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Anthony Joshua Boxing News Jake Paul

Related

Anthony Joshua drops Jake Paul

UFC legend praises Jake Paul after broken jaw KO loss to Anthony Joshua

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 21, 2025
Anthony Joshua punches Jake Paul
Boxing News

Anthony Joshua offers fight proposal to Tyson Fury after stopping Jake Paul

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 21, 2025

Anthony Joshua is calling to finally share the ring with Tyson Fury.

Anderson Silva vs. Tyron Woodley
Boxing News

Anderson Silva's boxing future is clear at age 50 and it isn't retirement

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 21, 2025

Fresh off his TKO finish over Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva has no plans of leaving combat sports behind.

Jake Paul and Francis Ngannou presser
Francis Ngannou

Jake Paul's team still puzzled by Francis Ngannou turning down fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 21, 2025

Jake Paul’s team at Most Valuable Promotions continues to be baffled over Francis Ngannou turning down a fight with “El Gallo.”

Darren Till Andrew Tate Chase DeMoor
Boxing News

Darren Till explains why he left Andrew Tate vs Chase DeMoor fight early: 'A pair of numpties'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 21, 2025

Darren Till had no interest in sticking around for the conclusion of Andrew Tate’s Misfits Boxing debut against Chase DeMoor.

Chase DeMoor, Andrew Tate, Misfits 23, Pros react, Boxing

Pros react after Chase DeMoor defeats Andrew Tate at Misfits 23

Chris Taylor - December 20, 2025
Chase DeMoor, Andrew Tate, Misfits 23, Results, Boxing
Boxing News

Misfits 23 Results: Chase DeMoor defeats Andrew Tate (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - December 20, 2025

Today’s Misfits 23 event in Dubai is headlined by a heavyweight bout featuring Andrew Tate taking on Chase DeMoor.

Tony Ferguson, Warren Spencer, Misfits 23, Results, Boxing
Tony Ferguson

Misfits 23 Results: Tony Ferguson defeats Warren Spencer (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - December 20, 2025

Today’s Misfits 23 event in Dubai is co-headlined by a middleweight bout between Tony Ferguson and Warren Spencer.

Jake Paul, Broken Jaw, Anthony Joshua, knockout, boxing
Boxing News

Jake Paul suffers broken jaw in knockout loss to Anthony Joshua

Chris Taylor - December 19, 2025

Love him or hate him, there is no denying that Jake Paul did an incredibly brave thing by stepping in the squared circle with Anthony Joshua.

Anthony Joshua, Jake Paul, Boxing, KO, Pros react
Boxing News

Pros react after Anthony Joshua KO's Jake Paul: "Tank would have Knocked him out faster!"

Chris Taylor - December 19, 2025

Tonight’s Netflix Boxing special in Miami was headlined by a heavyweight bout between Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul.