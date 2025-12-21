Anthony Joshua makes surprising admission after breaking Jake Paul’s jaw

Anthony Joshua gave quite the honest assessment of his performance against Jake Paul.

Joshua and Paul shared the boxing ring inside the Kaseya Center in Miami this past Saturday. While it wasn’t the first-round massacre that many were expecting, Joshua still delivered a brutal knockout win in the sixth round. Paul suffered a broken jaw as a result.

Despite shaking off some rust and doing what was needed, Joshua told reporters during the post-fight presser that he isn’t satisfied (via MMAFighting).

“No, I needed to do better,” Joshua said. “It’s a win but it’s not a success. I think my coach expects more from me and I expect more from myself. But what can we do? We can’t reverse the clocks. We have to move forward. I have to put that in the past now.

“After today, you might see a bit of social media, trying to lap up all of the algorithm attention but for me, it’s in the past. I can’t live off of that win. I’ve got a lot of improving I need to do. I’m not happy.”

Joshua knew going into the fight that some were relying on him to protect the integrity of boxing. The former ruler of the heavyweight division admitted he felt the weight of those expectations.

“There was a lot riding on this fight,” Joshua said. “A lot of pressure. A lot of expectations. I had to perform. A lot of people doubt me. A lot of people don’t respect me. There’s a lot of pressure. I had boxing on my back today and that was what it was really.