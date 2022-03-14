Jake Paul unloads on Din Thomas for suggesting he doesn’t really care about fighters

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul has lashed out at MMA coach and former fighter Din Thomas in a recent Twitter exchange.

The issue of fighter pay in the UFC has been brought to the forefront in recent months – largely due to the presence of Jake Paul. Between his desire to see better financial rewards in the UFC and building his own brand, it’s clear to see that “The Problem Child” is investing a lot into this debate.

Of course, there are always going to be people out there who don’t think he’s being genuine in his intentions, which is was former UFC fighter Din Thomas has said after suggesting the following on social media.

“Not sure I understand Jake Paul. If he really cared about fighters why don’t he just continue to throw his own events, pay fighters what he wants, and offer them long term health care.”

Paul wasn’t happy with the message and quickly let his feelings be heard.

I am doing that dumb fuck Made the biggest women’s boxing payday happen Will continue to do more Your bird brain probably doesn’t understand that the movement is bigger than just me tho Also what kind of parents name their son “Din” https://t.co/j4CJQPV9JS — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 14, 2022

“I am doing that dumb f***. Made the biggest women’s boxing payday happen. Will continue to do more. Your bird brain probably doesn’t understand that the movement is bigger than just me tho. Also what kind of parents name their son “Din””

The Jake Paul experiment has turned into a genuine career for the former Disney Channel star and it doesn’t seem as if he’s going to slow down anytime soon. As we rapidly approach Q2 of 2022, you’d have to imagine he’ll be back in the squared circle sooner rather than later – with his fighter pay pursuit coming right along with him for the ride.

Do you agree with Jake Paul on this matter? Will we see him box again in 2022, and if so, who will he go up against? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!