Khamzat Chimaev mocks Kamaru Usman’s boxing skills amid Canelo Alvarez fight talks

You can add Khamzat Chimaev to the list of people who don’t believe Kamaru Usman has any chance of defeating boxing kingpin Canelo Alvarez.

Usman (20-1 MMA), the UFC’s reigning welterweight champion, has made it clear that he wants to box Canelo in the fall of 2022. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is slated to fight Leon Edwards in the Octagon for a second time this July, but then wants to take his talents to the squared circle.

“In 2022 I’m gonna shock the world. July, International Fight Week, I’m gonna fight Leon Edwards. God willing I get through Leon Edwards, September, Mexican Independence Day, I will stop Canelo Alvarez.” Kamaru Usman said in an interview with TMZ. “Absolutely I see myself winning the fight. Everything can’t be done until it’s done.”

Usman’s longtime manager, Ali Abdelaziz, is also pushing hard for the Canelo Alvarez fight.

“First, he have to defend his title in July. Then we get the greatest promoter of all time, Dana White, to put his stamp on it… Kamaru will knock (Canelo) out in three rounds. I really do think so, I believe in him.”<

For surging UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev, the idea of Kamaru Usman defeating Canelo Alvarez in boxing is simply laughable.

‘Borz’ recently took to Twitter where he mocked the UFC champion’s boxing skills by captioning a less than flattering video of Usman’s striking capabilities.

His good box 📦 er 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/zE4uQiG7Iq — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) March 11, 2022

”His good box 📦 er 🤣🤣🤣🤣” – Chimaev captioned a video of Usman swinging and missing with a wild left hand against Jorge Masvidal.

Khamzat Chimaev is scheduled to face Gilbert Burns at next month’s UFC 273 event. If ‘Borz’ can emerge victorious in dominant fashion over ‘Durinho’, he will be in prime position for a title shot, per Dana White.

