Video | KSI earns stoppage wins over rapper ‘Swarmz’ and pro boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda in the same night

KSI delivered on his promise to have two boxing matches in one night.

The popular YouTuber went to work inside the O2 Arena in London, England on August 27. In KSI’s first bout of the night, he took on rapper Swarmz, who was clearly outmatched from the start.

Swarmz was constantly back peddling, while KSI constantly moved forward and didn’t let his foot off the gas. Swarmz went down in the second round and that was all. KSI’s night wasn’t done here, however. He would later trade leather with pro boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda.

Despite going into the bout with a record of 2-5, some felt that Pineda may have proven to be a tough test for KSI. That ultimately wasn’t the case.

Pineda appeared to be more interested in arguing with the referee rather than fighting. KSI ended up dropping Pineda three times in the opening frame. The fight ended up going to the third round, where KSI finished the job.

After his dominant victories, KSI called for a bout with controversial kickboxer Andrew Tate. Tate ended up responding to KSI, claiming that he is a hypocrite, and said he’d accept the challenge.

Time will tell if that is the next move for KSI to make. Another potential opponent is Jake Paul. Paul had been trying to face KSI when his original opponent was pulled from the August 27 card. There was some jaw-jacking between the two over why the bout didn’t materialize.

It was announced during the KSI event that DAZN will be hosting a card featuring former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Vitor Belfort. He will be taking on Hasim Rahman Jr., who was going to meet Jake Paul inside Madison Square Garden in New York City before that bout was canned.

Here are the highlights of KSI vs. Swarmz and Luis Alcaraz Pineda.

DOWN GOES SWARMZ… — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) August 28, 2022