Tyron Woodley on rematch with Jake Paul: “It favors me because I’m the person that’s known to make the adjustments”

Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley has explained why he should be the favourite heading into his rematch with Jake Paul.

This Saturday night in Tampa, Tyron Woodley will get the chance to avenge the defeat he suffered against Jake Paul back in the summer. On that night, Woodley was almost credited with a knockdown in a bout that ultimately went the way of Paul in the eyes of the judges.

Now, on short notice, they’ll meet again with Paul offering Woodley $500,000 to knock him out.

Based on this interview, the former welterweight king is feeling pretty confident about his chances.

Tyron Woodley on why this rematch against Jake Paul favors him. #PaulWoodley2 Full interview with @TWooodley here —-> https://t.co/vimx6qi4gn pic.twitter.com/AAnsIhVkMw — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) December 17, 2021

“It favours me because I’m the person that’s known to make the adjustments. The rematch with Wonderboy Thompson, and just in general, really. I’m a professional and my IQ is what made me unique and special in mixed martial arts. I was in there. I didn’t have footage the first time, I didn’t have any sparring rounds, I didn’t have any shadow boxing, now I have eight full rounds. Not of him vs someone similar to me, him vs me.”

“I can see on film how he reacted, what he did to what, and I can make those adjustments. His coaching and his staff are not as intelligent as my crew. We’re gonna break him down like a molecule, break him down like bacteria, we’re gonna come through and I’m gonna win every single minute. He will not win a round on Saturday.”

Woodley vs Paul 2 goes down tomorrow night with the main card being set to start at 9pm EST.

