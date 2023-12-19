VIDEO: Artem Lobov leaks text messages from Conor McGregor amid legal battle

Artem Lobov has released private messages from former UFC champion Conor McGregor.

‘The Notorious’ is currently healing, awaiting his return to the octagon. As of now, Conor McGregor is currently hoping to return at UFC 300 in April, against Michael Chandler. The two famously coached the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter against one another, but have been unable to nail down a bout date.

While Conor McGregor has been on the sidelines, he’s been in a legal battle with Artem Lobov. ‘The Russian Hammer’ was close to the Irishman during his time competing in the UFC. He was on the Irishman’s team during The Ultimate Fighter season 22. Furthermore, Lobov defeated McGregor’s former rival Paulie Malignaggi in a 2019 BKFC bout.

Sadly, the two’s friendship is now in tatters. Last November, Artem Lobov sued Conor McGregor over the latter’s successful Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey product. According to the retired fighter, his friend was originally going to create a vodka instead. However, he talked the former UFC champion into going down the whiskey route.

Furthermore, Artem Lobov alleged that he did a lot of research into the venture, and wasn’t compensated properly for it. Since then, Conor McGregor has blasted him several times regarding the lawsuit. As a result, a second lawsuit was filed for defamation, but it was thrown out in January.

Still, the case over the whiskey company is still ongoing. It seems that Artem Lobov is attempting to score some points with the court of public opinion as well. On Instagram earlier this week, he released several private text messages from Conor McGregor. The texts seemingly guarantee the Russian a percentage of the business, but that never occurred.

“This fight and this whiskey deal, I am going to look after you!” Conor McGregor allegedly wrote Artem Lobov in a text message exchange, released by the latter to their Instagram page earlier this week. “You are always there for me brother and I appreciate all of your work”

Artem Lobov responded, “Thank you so much Conor, I won’t take anything for the camp as it’s great for me and my skill also and I am delighted to be there, so please don’t send me money for it, please! The whiskey is going to be huge!!! Audie told me that you are giving me a percentage, thank you very much for that, it’s going to be a massive success!”

The Irishman replied, “Don’t worry bout it my brother!”

Obviously, Artem Lobov’s text messages haven’t been proven to be real, as of now. However, one can figure that they will be discussed given his ongoing case with Conor McGregor. Furthermore, the former UFC dual-weight champion has yet to respond to the reportedly leaked texts.

What do you make of this news? Do you believe these leaked texts from Conor McGregor to Artem Lobov are real? Who do you think will win the legal battle?