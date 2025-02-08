UFC champion Belal Muhammad teases return to the cage at UFC 315

By Harry Kettle - February 8, 2025

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has teased a return to the Octagon at UFC 315 later this year.

Belal Muhammad

As we know, Belal Muhammad is the reigning, defending UFC welterweight champion. He accomplished that goal by defeating Leon Edwards last year, cementing his status as one of the best welterweights of his generation. Some may disagree with that but when you take one look at his body of work, it’s hard to argue against it.

For Belal Muhammad, it’s time to look ahead to the future. The expectation is that when he defends his belt for the first time, he’ll do so against Shavkat Rakhmonov. While Shavkat may be seen as a top contender and, to some, a champion in waiting, others recognize that he showed some holes in his last outing against Ian Machado Garry.

Still, fans are waiting to hear an official confirmation regarding when exactly the bout is going to happen. If Muhammad is to be believed, it may well take place in May.

👀 https://t.co/zA21Rc4TYW

— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 8, 2025

Muhammad teases big return

With one shifty eyes emoji, Belal Muhammad has heavily implied that he’ll be heading to Montreal on May 10 for UFC 315. Of course, this is all speculation, but it’s a timeline that would certainly make sense for him post-Ramadan. Hopefully, we get some kind of clarity on this sooner rather than later.

For now, Belal will continue to enjoy his time as a real champion of the people.

Do you believe we will see Belal Muhammad defend his belt against Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 315? If that fight does get booked, who would you back to pick up the win and why? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

