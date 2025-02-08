Daniel Cormier explains why Jon Jones is disqualified from GOAT discussion

Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on why he believes Jon Jones should be disqualified from the GOAT discussion.

In the eyes of many, Jon Jones is the greatest fighter of all time. He is viewed as the best to ever do it in mixed martial arts, and while there are a few other names that always seem to linger around, ‘Bones’ is at the forefront of most lists. However, some believe that his past indiscretions should rule him out of the running.

That includes Daniel Cormier. For those who don’t know, Cormier and Jones were involved in one of the most bitter rivalries of the last few decades in combat sports. They went to war, with Jon managing to come out on top on both occasions – however, one of his wins was overturned to a no contest due to a positive drug test.

Recently, Cormier spoke candidly about Jones’ legacy and where he stands in the GOAT conversation.