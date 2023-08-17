John McCarthy explains why he sides with Dana White in Stephen Thompson pay dispute

By Susan Cox - August 17, 2023

John McCarthy is explaining why he’s siding with Dana White in the Stephen Thompson pay dispute.

John McCarthy, Scott Coker, Dana White, Bellator 241, Coronavirus, UFC 249

It was at UFC 291, in Salt Lake City, Utah, where Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson (17-6 MMA) was set to take on Michel ‘Demolidor’ Pereira (28-11 MMA) in a welterweight bout. Pereira ultimately missed weight by three pounds so their match-up never took place. According to Dana White, the UFC offered Thompson another fight but he declined.

Following the cancelled fight, ‘Wonderboy’ has gone on a tirade about not being compensated by the UFC, feeling he should be granted ‘show’ money.

The fighter is not alone, as other current and former fighters also believe Thompson should be compensated for the battle he prepared for at UFC 291.

UFC President, Dana White, spoke to reporters at the Contender Series Season 7, concerning compensation for Thompson:

“How that works is that guys don’t just get paid to not fight. That’s not how that works. Guys have been paid. We’ve taken care of guys. Listen, if you come in, and you’re making short money, we take care of you. If you come in and you don’t fight – first of all, you decided not to fight.”

Dana White and Stephen Thompson

 

Continuing, Dana White said:

“The guy was three pounds overweight or whatever it was. You get a piece of his purse, if you take the fight. But if you decide you don’t want to take the fight, we also offered him another fight. There’s a much bigger story behind the scenes. No, you don’t just show up and say, ‘No, I’m not going to fight. I want a quarter of a million dollars.’ That’s not the way it works. It hasn’t worked that way for anybody.”

Apparently, speaking on a recent episode of ‘Weighing In’, Bellator commentator, John McCarthy, is siding with White:

“Everyone will always say that I put Dana down and that I put the UFC down – I agree with Dana White on this. You can’t have someone like ‘Wonderboy’ in the position he is and the amount of money he’s making. ‘Cause you’re talking high six figures is his pay, it’s good, and to sit there and have him – ‘cause he was offered that fight against Michel with the three pounds and he decided, ‘I’m not gonna take it.’ Okay, then that’s his option. I have nothing against ‘Wonderboy’ for not doing it. He was offered a second fight, he said no, he wasn’t gonna take it.”

Continuing, John McCarthy said (h/t MMANews):

“And so for someone to expect that he’s gonna get his show money, that just doesn’t work. Just ‘cause you made weight – and yes, he made weight – but when you make as much money as him, I believe any promotion should help pay that fighter’s training camp. The money that you could say he spent during that time getting ready for the fight, help meet the cost of what it took for him to get prepared for that. But when we’re talking about getting the show money, you’re usually talking about fighters that make somewhere in the area of 30-30, 40-40, because that’s about what it’ll cost for your camp.”

Where do you stand? Do you think Stephen Thompson should be paid by Dana White and the UFC for showing up?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dana White John McCarthy UFC

Related

Jake-Paul-Dana-White

Jake Paul shares his thoughts on the minimum salary a UFC fighter should receive in 2023

Harry Kettle - August 17, 2023
Aljamain Sterling
Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson shares the one glaring weakness of UFC champion Aljamain Sterling: “I would eat his ass up for breakfast”

Harry Kettle - August 17, 2023

Demetrious Johnson has given his thoughts on the weakness he sees in UFC champion Aljamain Sterling’s game.

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor issues warning to Michael Chandler ahead of slated fight at UFC 296: “Steel crushes Iron”

Harry Kettle - August 17, 2023

Conor McGregor has issued a warning to Michael Chandler ahead of their potential showdown at UFC 296.

Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley plans to make Aljamain Sterling look "stupid" with KO win at UFC 292

Cole Shelton - August 16, 2023

Sean O’Malley is excited to make Aljamain Sterling eat his words.

Aljamain Sterling
Sean O'Malley

Aljamain Sterling takes aim at Sean O'Malley's resume, plans to "smash the teacher's pet hype machine"

Cole Shelton - August 16, 2023

Aljamain Sterling thinks Sean O’Malley has an overrated resume and he plans to expose that.

Andre Petroski

Andre Petroski explains why he wanted to fight Gerald Meerchaert at UFC 292, hopes to secure Bo Nickal scrap with a win

Cole Shelton - August 16, 2023
Pedro Munhoz and Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Pedro Munhoz jokes that he will "f**k up" Sean O'Malley in the fighter hotel due to unfinished business from eye poke

Cole Shelton - August 16, 2023

Pedro Munhoz says he has unfinished business with Sean O’Malley.

Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley's coach admits he "wouldn't be surprised" if 'Suga' takes down Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292

Cole Shelton - August 16, 2023

Tim Welch, the head coach of Sean O’Malley says he wouldn’t be surprised if ‘Suga’ outwrestled Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292.

Ian Garry at UFC 292
UFC

Ian Garry believes he's the biggest draw of UFC 292: "They're tuning in for me because I'm a superstar!"

Josh Evanoff - August 16, 2023

UFC welterweight Ian Garry believes that the fans are tuning in for him on Saturday night.

Conor McGregor, Canelo Alvarez
Conor McGregor

Canelo Alvarez laughs off potential boxing match with Conor McGregor: "He's crazy!"

Josh Evanoff - August 16, 2023

Don’t expect to see Canelo Alvarez boxing former UFC champion Conor McGregor anytime soon.