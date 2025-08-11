Boxing prospect Ashton Sylve hits out at Jake Paul over MVP release

Boxing prospect Ashton Sylve has hit out at Jake Paul over his apparent release from Most Valuable Promotions.

As we know, Jake Paul has been thriving as the head of Most Valuable Promotions. In addition to launching his own professional boxing career, he’s also taken a number of other fighters under his wing. That includes Ashton Sylve who, once upon a time, was considered to be a real prospect with serious potential for MVP.

RELATED: WATCH | Jake Paul bails on interview after getting roasted for his boxing ability

Unfortunately, following a shocking KO loss to Lucas Bahdi, Sylve seemed to slowly fall down the pecking order of relevancy. Initially, Paul seemed to be all in on his growth and development, but it doesn’t seem like that’s the case anymore.

In a recent statement, Sylve had the following to say with Paul’s MVP also releasing a response.