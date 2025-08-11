Boxing prospect Ashton Sylve hits out at Jake Paul over MVP release
Boxing prospect Ashton Sylve has hit out at Jake Paul over his apparent release from Most Valuable Promotions.
As we know, Jake Paul has been thriving as the head of Most Valuable Promotions. In addition to launching his own professional boxing career, he’s also taken a number of other fighters under his wing. That includes Ashton Sylve who, once upon a time, was considered to be a real prospect with serious potential for MVP.
Unfortunately, following a shocking KO loss to Lucas Bahdi, Sylve seemed to slowly fall down the pecking order of relevancy. Initially, Paul seemed to be all in on his growth and development, but it doesn’t seem like that’s the case anymore.
In a recent statement, Sylve had the following to say with Paul’s MVP also releasing a response.
Solve calls out Paul
“The way MVP handled this doesn’t sit right,” Sylve wrote. “I helped build that platform when people still saw it as influencer boxing. I was the first real prospect they signed. I gave Lucas Bahdi a shot after my original opponent, Floyd Schofield, got injured. I didn’t duck. I stepped up.
“Now, MVP and Bahdi won’t even consider a rematch,” he added. “Just clips of my loss on repeat while others get protected. I unfollowed because I couldn’t keep watching it. I thought Jake was my brother. I thought MVP was my team. Instead of support, I got a release letter. No call. No convo. Just cut.
“Still training,” Sylve concluded. “Still sharp. Still ready to fight.”
