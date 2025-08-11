Boxing prospect Ashton Sylve hits out at Jake Paul over MVP release

By Harry Kettle - August 11, 2025

Boxing prospect Ashton Sylve has hit out at Jake Paul over his apparent release from Most Valuable Promotions.

Jake Paul, boxing

As we know, Jake Paul has been thriving as the head of Most Valuable Promotions. In addition to launching his own professional boxing career, he’s also taken a number of other fighters under his wing. That includes Ashton Sylve who, once upon a time, was considered to be a real prospect with serious potential for MVP.

RELATED: WATCH | Jake Paul bails on interview after getting roasted for his boxing ability

Unfortunately, following a shocking KO loss to Lucas Bahdi, Sylve seemed to slowly fall down the pecking order of relevancy. Initially, Paul seemed to be all in on his growth and development, but it doesn’t seem like that’s the case anymore.

In a recent statement, Sylve had the following to say with Paul’s MVP also releasing a response.

 

Solve calls out Paul

“The way MVP handled this doesn’t sit right,” Sylve wrote. “I helped build that platform when people still saw it as influencer boxing. I was the first real prospect they signed. I gave Lucas Bahdi a shot after my original opponent, Floyd Schofield, got injured. I didn’t duck. I stepped up.

“Now, MVP and Bahdi won’t even consider a rematch,” he added. “Just clips of my loss on repeat while others get protected. I unfollowed because I couldn’t keep watching it. I thought Jake was my brother. I thought MVP was my team. Instead of support, I got a release letter. No call. No convo. Just cut.

“Still training,” Sylve concluded. “Still sharp. Still ready to fight.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Jake Paul

Related

Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis admits feeling suicidal following boxing defeat against Logan Paul

Harry Kettle - August 7, 2025
Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury

Former champion Tyson Fury rejects idea of possible boxing comeback

Harry Kettle - August 6, 2025

Former heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury has rejected the idea of making a comeback in the sport.

Anthony Joshua, Jake Paul
Boxing News

Tyson Fury backs Jake Paul to knock out Anthony Joshua in potential boxing match

Harry Kettle - July 21, 2025

Heavyweight boxing legend Tyson Fury has suggested that Jake Paul will knock out Anthony Joshua if they fought each other.

Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Jake Paul has accepted a fight against Anthony Joshua, according to Turki Alalshikh

Cole Shelton - July 17, 2025

Jake Paul could have his next fight set, and it would be the biggest challenge of his career.

Anthony Joshua, Jake Paul
Boxing News

Eddie Hearn reveals talks have begun for possible Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul fight

Harry Kettle - July 14, 2025

Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn has revealed that Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul could legitimately happen.

Ilia Topuria, Jake Paul, UFC 317

Jake Paul promoter claims latest fight did better 'numbers' than UFC 317, but fans are skeptical

BJ Penn Staff - July 4, 2025
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr
Julio Cesar Chavez

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. arrested by ICE, faces deportation just days after loss to Jake Paul

Cole Shelton - July 3, 2025

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has been arrested by ICE as he faces deportation back to Mexico.

Eddie Hearn
Eddie Hearn

Former UFC star inks deal with Eddie Hearn to pursue boxing career

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 3, 2025

Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn has announced the signing of a retired UFC fighter.

Jake Paul, boxing
Jake Paul

WATCH | Jake Paul bails on interview after getting roasted for his boxing ability

BJ Penn Staff - June 27, 2025

Jake Paul does not take kindly to criticism of his boxing skill.

Dana White, Jake Paul, UFC 317, MMA
Jake Paul

Dana White reacts to Jake Paul's next boxing match going head-to-head with UFC 317

BJ Penn Staff - June 23, 2025

Dana White will have some competition when UFC 317 goes down in Las Vegas this Saturday. On the same night, Jake Paul is set to meet Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in the boxing ring.