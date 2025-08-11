Michael Page gives his thoughts on Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev

By Harry Kettle - August 11, 2025

UFC star Michael ‘Venom’ Page has given his thoughts on the upcoming title fight between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev.

Dricus du Plessis

In the next big UFC PPV event, Khamzat Chimaev will challenge Dricus du Plessis for the UFC middleweight championship. While many believe that Chimaev has what it takes to get the job done and win his first UFC world title, counting out DDP is a mistake many of us have made it the past.

RELATED: Khamzat Chimaev’s biggest weakness revealed by rising star ahead of UFC 319 title fight against Dricus du Plessis

At the very least, this looks set to be a really tight encounter between two incredibly talented fighters. Dricus du Plessis is unconventional, to say the least, and everyone who has gone up against him has come to learn that the hard way. Of course, if Chimaev gets hold of him early, it could be a quick night at the office.

Recently, new middleweight contender Michael Page decided to give his thoughts on how he sees du Plessis vs Chimaev playing out.

Page’s view on du Plessis vs Chimaev

“Everyone’s saying if he doesn’t take him out in the first, I reckon if he fights like that, he can go the whole five rounds, and it still be a somewhat even fight – even when he starts to get a little bit more tired. You can see Du Plessis is a guy that beats you in the final laps and the final rounds of fights. He’s a hard person to do anything with.

“He seems very awkward, he takes shots well, it’s hard to keep him on the floor, he takes you down. He’s a bit scrappy, but he just stays in it. He’s got the energy to still be strong in his punches and kicks as well as his grappling from Round 1 to Round 5. It’s best for him to get him out early, but that’s a difficult ask. I actually feel like he should just compose himself and try to win rounds first, then look to see if he can finish him later.”

“I think Khamzat has the ability to beat him, but I literally keep saying this: I think after this fight, I’m never betting against Du Plessis again because I keep doing it, but this guy keeps figuring out a way to win,” Page said. “His style to me just seems so messy, but you have to respect him because regardless of what he looks like, he knows how to win. I’m going to go with Khamzat, but if (Du Plessis) wins this fight, yeah, never again. If anybody asks me, I’m saying Du Plessis beats everybody.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev Michael Page UFC

Related

Ben Askren uplifting message

Ben Askren is back on his feet as he continues remarkable recovery

Harry Kettle - August 11, 2025
Dricus du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev
Gilbert Burns

Gilbert Burns gives prediction for Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev fight

Harry Kettle - August 11, 2025

UFC veteran Gilbert Burns has given his thoughts on the upcoming fight between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev.

Ilia Topuria knocks out Charles Oliveira at UFC 317
Ilia Topuria

Charles Oliveira reveals his regret from Ilia Topuria fight at UFC 317

Harry Kettle - August 11, 2025

UFC star Charles Oliveira has revealed the biggest regret he has from his fight – and defeat – to Ilia Topuria at UFC 317.

Toshiomi Kazama, UFC
UFC

UFC prospect 'really glad to be alive' after scary knockout loss

BJ Penn Staff - August 10, 2025

Toshiomi Kazama is glad to be alive after a brutal knockout loss at this past Saturday’s UFC event in Las Vegas.

Khamzat Chimaev
UFC

Khamzat Chimaev sends message to those who think he's hype ahead of UFC 319 title fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 10, 2025

Khamzat Chimaev has responded to his critics who aren’t sold on him.

Khamzat Chimaev enters UFC Octagon

Khamzat Chimaev's biggest weakness revealed by rising star ahead of UFC 319 title fight against Dricus du Plessis

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 10, 2025
Dricus du Plessis UFC Champion
Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus du Plessis might be in pound-for-pound discussion if he scores UFC 319 win over Khamzat Chimaev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 10, 2025

The conversation for pound-for-pound could have a new addition if Dricus du Plessis stands tall at UFC 319.

Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev must finish Dricus du Plessis to win UFC 319 title fight, says former champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 10, 2025

Does Khamzat Chimaev need a finish to walk out of UFC 319 with gold?

Anthony Hernandez Victory
UFC

Surging UFC contender Anthony Hernandez promises title win following submission finish in Las Vegas

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 10, 2025

Anthony Hernandez continues to soar in the UFC’s middleweight division, and he promises to take the belt one day.

Dricus Du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus du Plessis' coach labels Khamzat Chimaev one-trick pony ahead of UFC 319

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 10, 2025

The head coach of current UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis has some harsh words for Khamzat Chimaev.