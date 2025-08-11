Michael Page gives his thoughts on Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev

Page’s view on du Plessis vs Chimaev

“Everyone’s saying if he doesn’t take him out in the first, I reckon if he fights like that, he can go the whole five rounds, and it still be a somewhat even fight – even when he starts to get a little bit more tired. You can see Du Plessis is a guy that beats you in the final laps and the final rounds of fights. He’s a hard person to do anything with.

“He seems very awkward, he takes shots well, it’s hard to keep him on the floor, he takes you down. He’s a bit scrappy, but he just stays in it. He’s got the energy to still be strong in his punches and kicks as well as his grappling from Round 1 to Round 5. It’s best for him to get him out early, but that’s a difficult ask. I actually feel like he should just compose himself and try to win rounds first, then look to see if he can finish him later.”

“I think Khamzat has the ability to beat him, but I literally keep saying this: I think after this fight, I’m never betting against Du Plessis again because I keep doing it, but this guy keeps figuring out a way to win,” Page said. “His style to me just seems so messy, but you have to respect him because regardless of what he looks like, he knows how to win. I’m going to go with Khamzat, but if (Du Plessis) wins this fight, yeah, never again. If anybody asks me, I’m saying Du Plessis beats everybody.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie