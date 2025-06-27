WATCH | Jake Paul bails on interview after getting roasted for his boxing ability

Jake Paul and Piers Morgan squabble over Mike Tyson fight

“Listen, I think as a businessman, you are brilliant. I give you full credit for that,” Morgan said (transcribed by MMA Mania). “When you took on Mike Tyson as a business enterprise, there’s no argument: you absolutely crushed the numbers, crushed the money, and everything else. But the idea that you can say on the one hand, ‘I’m a killer. I get in the ring with the best people,’ and you get in the ring with a guy who’s 50. He’s literally nearly as old as me!”

Paul then issued a fiery retort.

“I’m not talking about Mike Tyson,” he said. “I’m talking about Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, champions in their sport. Golden Gloves champions, Ryan Bourland, Andre August, undefeated fighters. The list goes on.

“I tried to fight Canelo,” Paul added. “He ducked out of it. You asked him about that. You said he’s gonna kill me. So what do you want? You’re laughing when you say, ‘Oh, Jake is gonna fight Canelo. I think Canelo would kill him.’ But then you’re like, ‘Oh, you’re not fighting this guy.’ You’re the problem here with this whole situation and criticism of my career. I’m trying to fight the best people, and that’s why Chavez is here on Saturday.

“I want Canelo, I want Anthony Joshua, I want all these people,” Paul concluded. “You can sit there and make up s—t, but you actually don’t know your facts. I fought multiple boxers with professional records including Mike Tyson himself, who I think is gonna be a harder fight than Chavez.”

Morgan then claimed Paul wouldn’t long if he had fought Tyson in his prime.

“You can’t sit there and think you’d beat peak Tyson,” he told Paul. “No disrespect, but you’d have two hopes: no hope and Bob Hope.

“Here’s my point to you,” he added. “I think you’re a great YouTuber, a great influencer. I admire what you’ve tried to do in boxing, but I do think when you actually come up against a proper serious boxer, and I suspect that Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. may be that person, it could all it could all come crashing down.”

Paul then told Morgan that his opinion doesn’t matter. Morgan followed up by asking Paul what he was doing on his show if that’s the case. It was then that Paul shut the interview down.

“I’m just taking your audience to sell pay-per-views,” Paul said. “I don’t give a f*ck about this show, you dumbass. This is a f—ing business enterprise. Buy the pay-per-view on Saturday, June 28, me versus Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Thank you, tune in everybody.”

Alright then.

Will you be watching Jake Paul take on Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. this weekend?