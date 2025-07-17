Jake Paul has accepted a fight against Anthony Joshua, according to Turki Alalshikh

Jake Paul could have his next fight set, and it would be the biggest challenge of his career.

Paul was in talks to fight Canelo Alvarez, but it didn’t come to fruition. After his most recent win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., he called out several boxers, including Anthony Joshua. Now, Turki Alalshikh claims he has a deal done for Joshua to box Paul next time out.

Turki Alalshikh revealed Jake Paul has accepted a fight against Anthony Joshua ‼️😳 “It will be good for me. If Joshua destroys him, the headache of Jake Paul will go from my mind.” pic.twitter.com/R5kaC5MQNb — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) July 17, 2025

“I’m not against him,” Alalshikh said when addressing Paul on The Boxing Voice podcast. “I am against some kinds of fights he [does]. I want to tell you an example and a surprise. I am thinking me and him to doing him against Joshua now. I want to tell you something, Joshua if he destroys him, it will be good for me. The headache of Paul is finished.

“Let me explain it to you. Joshua against Jake Paul, if Joshua destroys him, the headache of Jake Paul will go from my mind. If Jake Paul win, I will know that Joshua is finished and Jake Paul deserves to be ranked and deserves to have a future in boxing. Right? Paul accepted. Now next week I will talk with Joshua about it.”

A fight between Anthony Joshua and Paul would be huge, and one that the brash YouTuber-turned-boxer would be a massive underdog in.