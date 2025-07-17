Jake Paul has accepted a fight against Anthony Joshua, according to Turki Alalshikh
Jake Paul could have his next fight set, and it would be the biggest challenge of his career.
Paul was in talks to fight Canelo Alvarez, but it didn’t come to fruition. After his most recent win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., he called out several boxers, including Anthony Joshua. Now, Turki Alalshikh claims he has a deal done for Joshua to box Paul next time out.
Turki Alalshikh revealed Jake Paul has accepted a fight against Anthony Joshua ‼️😳
"It will be good for me. If Joshua destroys him, the headache of Jake Paul will go from my mind."
“I’m not against him,” Alalshikh said when addressing Paul on The Boxing Voice podcast. “I am against some kinds of fights he [does]. I want to tell you an example and a surprise. I am thinking me and him to doing him against Joshua now. I want to tell you something, Joshua if he destroys him, it will be good for me. The headache of Paul is finished.
“Let me explain it to you. Joshua against Jake Paul, if Joshua destroys him, the headache of Jake Paul will go from my mind. If Jake Paul win, I will know that Joshua is finished and Jake Paul deserves to be ranked and deserves to have a future in boxing. Right? Paul accepted. Now next week I will talk with Joshua about it.”
A fight between Anthony Joshua and Paul would be huge, and one that the brash YouTuber-turned-boxer would be a massive underdog in.
Jake Paul claims he controls his boxing bout
After Turki Alalshikh claimed Jake Paul would be boxing Anthony Joshua, the YouTuber took to social media to respond to it.
I will do what I want, with who I want, when I want, in the boxing ring.
Anyone, anytime, anyplace.
You rodents talk so much shit but when I want to take on the biggest challenges you start having panic attacks and deciding my demise.
Paul is 12-1 as a pro and coming off the win over Chavez Jr. to extend his win streak to six. Anthony Joshua, meanwhile, 28-4 and coming off a KO loss to Daniel Dubois.
