UFC London bout moved to Cage Warriors event

A middleweight bout between Dusko Todorovic and John Phillips that was scheduled for UFC London has been moved to this weekend’s Cage Warriors event.

Todorovic and Phillips was expected to be an undercard fight for the UFC London card, but the coronavirus outbreak practically wiped out the entire card. The UFC is working hard to save the event with a new main event featuring Tyron Woodley, but there’s no guarantee that happens. With the UFC London card compromised, the majority of fighters who were scheduled to it saw their fights get scrapped due to the UFC travel ban.

Luckily for Todorovic and Phillips, Cage Warriors was kind enough to let that fight take place in its promotion. Both fighters are still under contract with the UFC but instead of fighting in the Octagon they will take on each other at Cage Warriors 113 this Saturday at The O2 in London. The card will feature a crowd-less arena just like UFC Brasilia.

Cage Warriors president Graham Boylan announced on Twitter on Monday that Todorovic vs. Phillips would be part of his event.

UFC bout 1: John Philips v Dusko Todorovic has been confirmed to take place @CageWarriors #cw113 Friday Night. The event will be broadcasted LIVE on @UFCFightPass as well as TV Networks around the World. — Graham Boylan 🇮🇪 ☘️ (@GrahamBoylan) March 16, 2020

Most sporting leagues around the world have shut their doors completely, but MMA appears to have a mind of its own as both the UFC and Cage Warriors continue to hold their events, albeit with no fans in attendance.

Todorovic (9-0) is a young, undefeated prospect in Todorovic who was signed to the UFC after fighting and winner on the Contender Series last summer. His most notable win is a TKO victory over Michel Pereira from 2018.

Phillips (22-9, 1 NC) is just 1-3 since signing with the UFC but he picked up a KO win over Alen Amedovski in his last fight. He is a former Cage Warriors contender and should have plenty of fans behind him this weekend in London.

What do you think about the UFC London bout between Dusko Todorovic and John Phillips now taking place in Cage Warriors?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/16/2020.