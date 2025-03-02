Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis explains why he took a knee in controversial fight against Lamont Roach

Tank Davis Reveals What Led to Controversy

Gervonta “Tank” Davis claimed he got grease from a recent hairdo in his eye, so he decided to take a knee. He further explained during the post-fight press conference (via MMAFighting).

“I didn’t want to get caught while my eyes were burning,” Davis said at the post-fight press conference. “You can get knocked out like that. I’d rather take a knee, you know, but I didn’t know you could get disqualified for all that. When he started counting, I was like what the hell, but it’s cool.”

Lamont Roach believes regardless of the no-call on the knockdown, he should’ve had his hand raised.

“Honestly, I thought I should have won without that being counted a knockdown,” Roach said about the incident at the post-fight press conference. “I’m not the ref, you know what I’m saying, if he had to wipe sweat out of his eye he had to wipe sweat out of his eye. The rules do state if you take a knee it’s an automatic eight-count. If that was counted a knockdown, I would have won a majority decision.”

Both Davis and Roach have expressed interest in a rematch. It would benefit both parties, as it’d give “Tank” a chance to leave no doubt, while Roach would have the opportunity to get his vindication. We’ll keep you posted on the continued fallout of the controversial meeting between Davis and Roach.