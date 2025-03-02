Tom Aspinall willing to move on from Jon Jones under one condition

Tom Aspinall Would Move On From Jon Jones if Needed

In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Tom Aspinall claimed that the holdup in a UFC Heavyweight Championship unification bout is Jones’ team (via MMAJunkie).

“The UFC tell me, they assure me they are doing everything they can to make this fight. So as far as I’m aware, this is now totally down to Jon Jones and his team to work that out. I’m literally just waiting for a date. But what’s holding it back is the UFC want to make the fight with me and Jon, and as far as I’m aware, it’s now about maybe financial, or otherwise. I’m not too sure, to be honest. I’m just waiting for the call right now.”

Aspinall made it clear that while he wants the fight with Jones, he won’t lose sleep if he has to fight someone else. The only condition is that Aspinall’s next fight must be for the undisputed gold.

“I said quite a while ago now: I will retire Jon Jones without even fighting,” Aspinall said. “That’s something that I said. Jon, let’s do it. If you want to do it, you don’t have to ask me twice. If not, I’ll fight somebody else for the undisputed belt. Happy to fight anybody. Any time, anywhere – doesn’t matter. I’m ready to go.”

Jones last competed inside the Octagon back in Nov. 2024. He scored a third-round TKO victory over Stipe Miocic to retain the UFC heavyweight gold. “Bones” didn’t commit to retirement following the win. We’ll keep you updated on what the future holds for Jones and Aspinall.