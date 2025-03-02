Alex Pereira reveals why he won’t train with Jon Jones after all

By Fernando Quiles - March 2, 2025

Alex Pereira isn’t too keen on training with Jon Jones anymore.

Pereira and Jones have both left the door open for a potential showdown. In fact, “Bones” has made it clear that he’s more interested in the matchup than a title unification bout against Tom Aspinall. Recently, “Poatan” and Jones met in person. Pereira was willing to even train with Jones.

It appears that the training idea is being put on hold for now.

Alex Pereira Holds Off on Training With Jon Jones

Pereira spoke to Bloody Elbow and explained why he isn’t down to train with Jones at this time (h/t MMAFighting).

“To be honest, I don’t think that makes as much sense anymore,” Pereira said via a Portuguese translator. “Back when I said that I would like to fight at heavyweight, people already put the dots together and basically mentioned Jon Jones. That’s something that is speculated, even if it’s just by the fans.

“So I wouldn’t want to go and train with him now, and then if we end up fighting, people will start saying a bunch of stuff about whatever in the fight. I think it wouldn’t make sense now, but if we were to fight one day and then go train, I think it would make total sense.”

Pereira is set to put the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship at stake against Magomed Ankalaev on March 8. The 205-pound title fight will be held inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

As for Jones, his next move has been decided on. UFC CEO Dana White is pushing for “Bones” to take on interim UFC heavyweight titleholder Tom Aspinall in a title unification bout. Aspinall recently said the ball is in Jones’ court when it comes to making that fight a reality.

Jones made a successful UFC heavyweight title defense against Stipe Miocic back in Nov. 2024. After the fight, “Bones” didn’t fully commit to his next move.

BJPenn.com will keep you posted on what Jones ultimately decides to do.

