Surging UFC heavyweight calls out Derrick Lewis following KO win at UFC Vegas 104
One rising UFC heavyweight is targeting a clash with Derrick Lewis.
A lot has been made about the status of the UFC heavyweight division. Dana White is in the process of trying to book reigning champion Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall in a title unification fight. Meanwhile, other heavyweights are vying to make a name for themselves in the rankings.
One of the most popular heavyweights on the UFC roster, Lewis, has been called out.
Waldo Cortes-Acosta Targets Derrick Lewis
Waldo Cortes-Acosta recently emerged victorious at UFC Vegas 104. He defeated Ryan Spann via second-round knockout. It is the fourth win in a row for Cortes-Acosta.
During his post-fight interview, the Dominican bruiser said he’s looking at fighting big names such as Darrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa (via MMAJunkie).
“Derrick Lewis or Tai Tuivasa, I’m ready for them,” Cortes-Acosta said in his in-cage, post-fight interview.
Cortes-Acosta believes if he can string together a couple of more highlight reel wins, he’ll be due for a title shot.
“I visualize this year with two more fights and then try to fight for the title,” Cortes-Acosta said. “I want them to give me some big names. I’m going to do my best to get to that title, God willing.”
Lewis was supposed to compete against Jhonata Diniz in late 2024, but “The Black Beast” suffered from medical issues and was forced out of the fight. Prior to the bout cancellation, Lewis insisted that he was trying to cut down on his usual post-fight antics because he wants to be taken more seriously.
“No, because this year I’ve been trying to spend a lot of time with my kids at school, and they’re in elementary and stuff like that,” Derrick Lewis said at UFC Edmonton media day. “And so me going to school and the kids ask me about my balls and things like that, it’s just very uncomfortable, man. I want to change up everything. I’m not even taking my shorts off no more. I didn’t think about the other kids, the other family’s kids’ watching stuff like that, hearing me talk the way I talk, and me doing stuff I’m doing, so I’m just really trying to clean up my act. Be a class act this weekend, very professional.”
We’ll see if Cortes-Acosta can get the fight with Lewis or if the UFC brass has other plans in mind.
