Surging UFC heavyweight calls out Derrick Lewis following KO win at UFC Vegas 104

Waldo Cortes-Acosta Targets Derrick Lewis

Waldo Cortes-Acosta recently emerged victorious at UFC Vegas 104. He defeated Ryan Spann via second-round knockout. It is the fourth win in a row for Cortes-Acosta.

During his post-fight interview, the Dominican bruiser said he’s looking at fighting big names such as Darrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa (via MMAJunkie).

“Derrick Lewis or Tai Tuivasa, I’m ready for them,” Cortes-Acosta said in his in-cage, post-fight interview.

Cortes-Acosta believes if he can string together a couple of more highlight reel wins, he’ll be due for a title shot.

“I visualize this year with two more fights and then try to fight for the title,” Cortes-Acosta said. “I want them to give me some big names. I’m going to do my best to get to that title, God willing.”

Lewis was supposed to compete against Jhonata Diniz in late 2024, but “The Black Beast” suffered from medical issues and was forced out of the fight. Prior to the bout cancellation, Lewis insisted that he was trying to cut down on his usual post-fight antics because he wants to be taken more seriously.