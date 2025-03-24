Joe Rogan passes on UFC 315 commentary duties in Canada: “I’d rather go to Russia”

By Josh Evanoff - March 24, 2025

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has no plans of calling Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena later this summer.

Joe Rogan

Later this year in Montreal, ‘Remember The Name’ will look to make his first title defense. Almost a year after beating Leon Edwards in Manchester to win UFC gold, Belal Muhammad will meet the rising Jack Della Maddalena. The Australian will enter his first title fight riding a 17-fight winning streak, last handing Gilbert Burns a knockout loss last year in Miami. However, the welterweight title won’t be the only one on the line in Canada.

In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko will return to the octagon to face Manon Fiorot. ‘Bullet’ famously reclaimed the gold last September, handing Alexa Grasso a lopsided decision defeat in their trilogy bout. Meanwhile, ‘The Beast’ will enter her first UFC title bout riding a 12-fight winning streak, last handing Erin Blanchfield a lopsided decision defeat last March. The rest of the card will feature other high-profile bouts, including Jose Aldo vs. Aiemann Zahabi.

However, don’t expect to see Joe Rogan calling the action in May. The 57-year-old color commentator famously hasn’t traveled to an international event for years now, and absolutely won’t start again with UFC 315. Speaking during a recent “Fight Companion” alongside Brendan Schaub and others, Rogan stated that he would rather go to Russia over Canada, citing political reasons.

Joe Rogan, Mike Rowe, Sean Strickland, UFC

Screenshot via The Joe Rogan Experience

Joe Rogan passes on opportunity to call UFC 315 headlined by Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena

“I won’t be there [at UFC 315]. I don’t go to Canada anymore,” Joe Rogan said to Brendan Schaub on a recent “Fight Companion” podcast from over the weekend. “I’d rather go to Russia. [51st state?] That’s never going to happen. It’s crazy that they asked them to be the 51st state. I had a conversation with [Donald] Trump about it, he goes ‘I started calling him Governor [Justin] Trudeau just for fun.'”

He continued, “But a lot of people were saying it’s a good idea. Maybe it is a good idea… They have terrible government, but the Canadian people are awesome.”

As of now, it’s unknown who will replace Joe Rogan in the booth at UFC 315 in May. However, former middleweight champion Michael Bisping has replaced the fan-favorite commentator on several international pay-per-views in the past, including UFC 304 last summer in Manchester.

What do you make of these comments from Joe Rogan? Are you excited for UFC 315 in May?

