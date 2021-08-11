Gegard Mousasi believes Tyron Woodley is in for a rude awakening against Jake Paul: “It’s not going to go well for him”

Bellator star Gegard Mousasi believes Tyron Woodley could be in for a rude awakening when he faces Jake Paul later this month.

After months of build-up and anticipation we’re now just a few weeks and change away from Woodley battling Paul in a boxing match. It’ll serve as the second attempt from an MMA fighter to hand Paul his first professional loss, whereas Woodley seems to be in this for two reasons: pride and bragging rights.

Mousasi, who is set to defend his Bellator middleweight title against John Salter on Friday, gave his own thoughts on the matter during an interview with MMA Fighting.

“To be honest, no [he doesn’t think Woodley can win],” Mousasi said. “You know, Tyron Woodley is 40, he has lost all of his [recent] fights. They chose him because he’s a short guy, he’s not a boxer. I don’t know why people think he can box. Who said Tyron Woodley is a boxer?

“He has one right hand with a small glove. One-hundred percent, it’s not going to go well for him. But it’s going to make money and I wish him well, and I don’t have anything against Tyron Woodley. But let’s be honest, they didn’t choose him because he’s going [win]. Jake Paul chose him because he thinks he’s beatable.

“Nothing against Tyron Woodley,” Mousasi said.

Gegard Mousasi is just one man but he’s also not the only fighter to make this kind of prediciton. Whether it be due to the perceived power of Paul or Woodley’s lack of boxing experience, many believe there’s a decent chance this could go wrong for the former welterweight king.

