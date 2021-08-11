Tito Ortiz vs. Anderson Silva Triller boxing match booked

A boxing matchup between former UFC champions Tito Ortiz and Anderson Silva is being targeted to take place on September 11 for Triller.

MMAFighting.com’s Guilherme Cruz was the first to report that Ortiz vs. Silva is being targeted for September 11. We know that Silva had been looking for his next opponent in boxing after beating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. back in June, and we knew that Ortiz was hoping to make a comeback to combat sports at some point, as well. So now we get the two legends of MMA putting on the boxing gloves and meeting in the ring this September. The bout will serve on the undercard of the Oscar de la Hoya vs. Vitor Belfort PPV event.

BREAKING: A boxing match between former UFC champions Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz is targeted for Triller event on Sept. 11, multiple sources told myself and @DamonMartin. Story coming to @MMAFighting. — Guilherme Cruz (@guicruzzz) August 11, 2021

Silva has competed three times in professional boxing, holding a 2-1 record overall in the sport. He first competed in boxing in 1998 and lost via retirement, but then picked up a knockout win in his return to the ring in 2005, before scoring an upset win over Chavez Jr. in his last outing earlier this year. Although Silva is now 46 years old, he is still fighting at a high level and against Chavez Jr., his reflexes appeared to still be there. While Silva was a big underdog against Chavez Jr., one can imagine he will be favored to defeat Ortiz here.

Ortiz has never competed in professional boxing but he does bring a wealth of experience into the ring after spending the last 20-plus years competing in mixed martial arts. Like Silva, Ortiz is also 46 years old and he has actually won his last three fights in a row in MMA, and five of his last six overall, heading into his boxing debut against Silva.

