UFC 265 rankings update: Ciryl Gane enters the top-15 P4P ranks

The official UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 265, and new interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane is now a top-15 P4P fighter.

Gane knocked out Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC 265 to become the promotion’s new interim heavyweight champion. With the win, “Bon Gamin” improved to a perfect 10-0 in his MMA career, including an incredible 7-0 mark in the Octagon alone. Now that he’s a champ, the rankings panelists have decided to reward him as he entered the P4P top-15 rankings in the No. 14 spot. With Gane coming in at No. 14 P4P, Justin Gaethje moved down to No. 15, and UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling fell out of the rankings. At heavyweight, Gane moved into the No. 1 contender spot, which forced former champ Stipe Miocic into the No. 2 spot and Lewis into the No. 3 ranking at heavyweight.

Elsewhere in the UFC 265 rankings update, there were some changes in the welterweight division after Vicente Luque defeated Michael Chiesa by first-round submission. Luque is now ranked No. 4, while Stephen Thompson dropped to No. 5, Jorge Masvidal moved down to the No. 6 position, and Michael Chiesa dropped to No. 7.

At men’s lightweight, Rafael Fiziev made his debut in the UFC top-15 at the No. 14 spot following his win over Bobby Green. Arman Tsarukyan dropped down to No. 15 in the division while Thiago Moises fell out of the rankings. Then, at men’s bantamweight, Marlon Moraes moved up one spot to No. 6 while Cody Garbrandt moved down to No. 7.

Finally, there were several notable changes in the women’s strawweight division. Mackenzie Dern moved up to No. 4, Marina Rodriguez moved down to No. 6, Tecia Torres moved up to No. 9, Michelle Waterson dropped to No. 10, while Virna Jandiroba and Amanda Lemos also moved up one spot while Angela Hill dropped all the way down to No. 14.

What do you think of the updated UFC rankings now that UFC 265 is over?