Jake Paul will be on PEDs for Tyron Woodley boxing match, says Firas Zahabi

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul will be on PEDs for the upcoming Tyron Woodley boxing match, says renowned MMA trainer Firas Zahabi.

Zahabi, the head coach at Tristar Gym, recently spoke to fight fans in a YouTube Q&A session and he was asked what he thinks about the upcoming Paul vs. Woodley boxing match, which is set to take place on August 29 in Cleveland, Ohio. According to Zahabi, it is an intriguing fight, but the one thing he thinks will play the biggest factor out of everything is that Zahabi believes that Paul will be on PEDs for the fight against Woodley.

“I didn’t want to mention it, but my number one factor — Jake Paul’s corner, they’re going to be on all sorts of substances. I don’t think they test. Maybe the week of the fight, (but) there’s no USADA. I didn’t want to say, but I think that’s a major factor. When I say he’s bigger and stronger and he’s more athletic, I think he’s basically on PEDs,” Zahabi said (h/t BloodyElbow).

“I hate to say it, but I definitely think Jake Paul is going to be on PEDs. It exists in the world of boxing, just like it exists in MMA. And I don’t think Tyron will be on PEDs. I think Tyron will be totally natural. Does it make a difference? It absolutely does.”

It will be interesting to see if Paul sees these comments and what his reaction to them is. So far, there have been no indications that Paul has failed a drug test, but if we are to agree with Zahabi, there isn’t much testing being done, anyways. Either way, the Paul vs. Woodley boxing matchup promises to be one of the biggest fights of summer 2021.

Do you agree with Firas Zahabi that Jake Paul is using performance-enhancing drugs?