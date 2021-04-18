Frank Mir reacts to Oscar de la Hoya’s controversial commentary work: “I sincerely hope that those around Oscar get him the help he needs”

Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir has reacted to the controversial commentary work performed by Oscar de la Hoya during his boxing match.

Mir fought Steve Cunningham in his professional boxing debut on the undercard of the Ben Askren vs. Jake Paul Triller Fight Club pay-per-view card on Saturday night. Although Mir put up a solid effort by going the distance against an opponent who had far more experience than he did, he still ended up getting the decision loss. But what more people were talking about besides Mir’s performance in the fight was de la Hoya’s commentary during it. It appeared as though de la Hoya was under the influence as he made a number of comments during the fight that led to fans taking to their social media to complain about the boxing legend.

Taking to his social media on Sunday, Mir issued a classy statement about de la Hoya. According to Mir, he says he could be angry that de la Hoya was not taking his job seriously but instead he wished de la Hoya that he gets the help that he needs to get sober again.

Regarding the commentary during my fight last night. I could be angry and I could laugh too but addiction is no joke, I know. I sincerely hope that those around Oscar get him the help he needs. He was a great champion & ambassador for boxing. I’d like to think he can be again.

It will be interesting to see if de la Hoya or Triller responds to the criticism of the commentary. Although de la Hoya is obviously a legend in the fight game, he does have some demons that he has been battling, and while he might be able to hide those in his private life, they come out in the open during his commentary on Saturday night.

What did you think of Frank Mir and his performance against Steve Cunningham?