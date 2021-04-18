Conor McGregor puts Jeff Novitzky and the UFC on blast: “Where is my usada over 50 clean tests completed jacket, I want to wipe my ass with it.”

Conor McGregor put Jeff Novitzky and the UFC on blast shortly after accusing his longtime rival Nate Diaz of being on steroids.

Earlier this morning the former two-division champion, McGregor (22-5 MMA), took to Twitter where he questioned UFC executive Jeff Novitzky while attempting to smear Nate Diaz.

.@JeffNovitzkyUFC how come the public isn’t told about positive tests anymore? How after the Nate Diaz steroid debacle, where he produced his own nutrition companies tainted multivitamin, was instantly cleared prior to a mega money fight, are we now in the dark on test results? — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 18, 2021

“Jeff Novitzky how come the public isn’t told about positive tests anymore? How after the Nate Diaz steroid debacle, where he produced his own nutrition companies tainted multivitamin, was instantly cleared prior to a mega money fight, are we now in the dark on test results?” – McGregor wrote.

Nate Diaz, who turned 36 just two days ago, promptly responded to his longtime rival with the following:

Mgregor fast system

This is what steroids do to u 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/QiSkgTLqcE — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) April 18, 2021

“McGregor fast system. This is what steroids do to you.” – Diaz replied.

Nate’s post clearly struck a nerve with the Irish star who proceeded to unload on Jeff Novitzky and the UFC for their silence on the matter.

Well anyways thanks for clearing that up for me Jeff, the silence makes perfect sense. Also where is my usada over 50 clean tests completed jacket I see everyone else get?

I want to wipe my ass with it. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 18, 2021

“Well anyways thanks for clearing that up for me Jeff (Novitzky), the silence makes perfect sense. Also where is my usada over 50 clean tests completed jacket I see everyone else get? I want to wipe my ass with it.” – McGregor wrote on Twitter.

Conor McGregor is set to return to the Octagon on July 10 at UFC 264 for a trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier. The pair split their first two encounters, with ‘Notorious’ earning a first round knockout at UFC 178, and ‘The Diamond’ most recently scoring a second round finish at UFC 257.

As for Nate Diaz, the Stockton native is scheduled to fight top welterweight contender Leon Edwards in the co-headliner of next month’s UFC 262 pay-per-view event.

What do you think of Conor McGregor requesting that UFC officials provide him with his 50 clean tests completed jacket (for USADA) so he can wipe his ass with it? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!