Mike Perry details his sparring session with Jake Paul

UFC welterweight fan favorite Mike Perry admitted that Jake Paul caught him with some good shots when they recently had a sparring session.

On Sunday, UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier took to his social media to say that he hoped that Paul would fight Perry next. Paul then responded to Poirier as he posted a video of him and Perry doing some sparring, with “Platinum” being heard telling Jake that he kicked his ass during their session. The two have done some sparring in preparation for this fight but typically, you don’t tell the public what happened in those sparring sessions. In this case, Paul posted the video with the words coming out of Perry’s mouth, so it was hard for “Platinum” to deny that it happened. Instead, Perry embraced what Paul had tweeted.

Taking to his own social media in response to what Paul said about their sparring session, Perry admitted that Jake did get some good shots in on him during their sparring, but he also says that he made the adjustments and did better in the later rounds. In fact, Perry said that he just showed up to the sparring with himself, his girlfriend, and with his young child.

I was asking @jakepaul and his team to help me be great. We sparred 6 rounds. The 5th and the 6th rounds were my best rounds. He caught me at first then I made the adjustments. Showed up to spar just me my girl and my baby. — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) April 18, 2021

It would be interesting to see if Perry and Paul could come to terms on a boxing match, as this seems like the right step up in competition for Paul at this point in time. He clearly needs to fight someone better than Askren, but not someone that could be a serious threat to beat him. Perry sits somewhere around the middle, which is why he’s an ideal opponent.

