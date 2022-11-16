Former UFC title challenger Thiago Santos calls out Jake Paul

Thiago Santos is the latest in a long line of MMA fighters to call out Jake Paul.

The Brazilian has lost five of his last six fights, but believes he could be a test for ‘the Problem Child’ when it comes to the sweet science.

‘Marreta’ took to twitter to call out American and wrote,

“Hey @jakepaul You have been having fun boxing wrestlers and old men. How about fighting a real opponent? I am your huckleberry! @MostVpromotions @Alexdavismma”

Jake Paul’s stock is currently at an all-time high after he beat MMA legend Anderson Silva via unanimous decision to extend his unbeaten record to 5-0 last month. Thiago Santos is coming to the end of his MMA career but does fit the profile of a typical Paul opponent. He is a former title challenger and at one time was one of the most exciting fighters in the UFC’s 205lb division.

Between 2018-2019 the Rio De Janeiro-born striker racked up wins over Kevin Holland, Eryk Anders, Jimi Manuwa and former champion Jan Blachowicz. Two of those wins were acrued via stunning knockouts. He then went on to challenge Jon Jones for the title at UFC 239 in a fight many pundits thought he won. But after suffering two leg injuries in the bout, Thiago Santos was arguably never the same.

Aside from still being under contract with the UFC, Santos has other obstacles in front of him if he wants the Jake Paul fight. He’ll be competing with numerous other big-name suiters looking to go toe-to-toe with the former Disney star. Jake Paul was recently seen doing a face-off with controversial social media star Andrew Tate. He was then confronted by John Fury as he sat ringside in Dubai last weekend for Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition bout with Deji. However, the outburst appears to have set the fight with his son Tommy in motion once more.

Jake Paul was originally supposed to fight Fury at Madison Square Garden in August. The 25-year-old has now issued an ultimatum to the Brit, and says he’ll fight him in his own back yard.

“Dear @FrankWarren, I agree to fight Tommy in Manchester or London in Feb. I’ll come to his country, no more running. His baby is due then & you’ve said it’s no issue. Since John is adamant we’ve agreed, I am giving u 7 days to present a signed contract by Tommy or I’m moving on,” wrote Jake Paul.

If things fall through again with Fury, do you think Thiago Santos vs Jake Paul could happen?

