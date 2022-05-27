Former NBA champion Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis added to Jake Paul’s return in August

Former NBA champion Glen Davis will make his boxing debut on Jake Paul’s undercard in August.

‘The Problem Child’ has no issues bringing in crossover stars from other sports. In some cases, it’s to fight him, as he did with Nate Robinson. The former NBA star was brutally knocked out by Paul in November 2020, on the undercard of Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

However, in other cases, he likes to have other notable names on his undercard. Last December, Paul had two former professional sporting stars open up his pay-per-view rematch with Tyron Woodley. Former NBA All-Star Deron Williams defeated Former NFL All-Pro Frank Gore via split decision in an entertaining fight.

It seems that Jake Paul is going back to the playbook for his return on August 13th. While there’s no currently no opponent slated for the YouTuber-turned-boxer, he’s been rumored for matchups with everyone from Anderson Silva to Mike Tyson. To help build the pay-per-view, he’s added a familiar name to sports fans.

Glen Davis will be making his boxing debut on Paul’s return in August. The news was first broken by Shams Charania on Twitter. The heavyweight will be making his debut against a fighter to be determined. However, other reports have stated that Paul’s team would like the former NBA star to fight a pro wrestler or former football player.

As for Davis’s credentials in the boxing ring, he’s reportedly trained in martial arts for a while. However, he has no previous boxing matches or officially sanctioned fights. The former basketball player is mostly known for his stint with the Boston Celtics from 2007 to 2011.

He was famously a part of their 2008 squad, where they defeated the Los Angeles Lakers to win the NBA Finals. Davis hasn’t played professional basketball since playing for the National Basketball League of Canada in 2019.

What do you think about Glen Davis fighting on Jake Paul’s undercard?

