Nate Robinson issues statement following knockout loss to Jake Paul

Former NBA star Nate Robinson suffered a brutal knockout loss to Jake Paul in the co-headliner of last night’s ‘Tyson vs. Jones Jr.’ event.

The popular YouTuber, Jake Paul, (2-0) had made his boxing debut back in August of 2018, on the same card that his brother Logan squared off with KSI. That evening, Jake picked up a fifth-round TKO victory over KSI’s younger brother Deji Olatunji.

Meanwhile, Nate Robinson (0-1) was making his boxing debut at last night’s event. Despite his lack of experience, the former three-time NBA slam dunk contest winner was confident that he possessed the skillset required to best Paul inside of the squared circle.

Unfortunately for Robinson that proved to be far from the case. Instead, Jake Paul seemingly made things look easy against the ex-NBA player, emerging victorious by way of a brutal second round knockout.

Twenty-four hours removed from his devastating loss, Nate Robinson took to social media where he thanked many current and former NBA players for their support.

“I need to thank all my brothers for the support! There are too many to name, and IG only lets me choose 10 pics..but I’ve seen every one of you. HUGE shout out to my brother KG for being there, and all of y’all that have reached out to me PERSONALLY…Mike Bibby, Carlos Arroyo, Bonzi Wells, Malik Rose, everyone in these pics, etc. It means the world and we’re gonna come back even better. #holdat.”

Nate Robinson then posted the following video clip and caption on Instagram.

“Put that gun down son, get knocked out like your father used to. Great souls are grown through storms of struggles and seasons of suffering. #holdat.“

Are you surprised that former NBA player Nate Robinson plans to box again following his brutal second round knockout loss to Jake Paul? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com November 29, 2020